China says to raise deficit, boost spending next year

China says to raise deficit, boost spending next year

BEIJING
China says to raise deficit, boost spending next year

China will raise its deficit in order to boost spending next year, its finance minister said, according to state media, as Beijing looks to prop up its struggling economy.

The world's second-largest economy has for years battled sluggish domestic consumption, a persistent crisis in the property sector, and soaring government debt.

Beijing unveiled a slew of aggressive measures this year aimed at bolstering growth — cutting interest rates, canceling restrictions on homebuying, and easing the debt burden on local governments.

Economists have urged more direct fiscal stimulus to shore up domestic consumption and restore China's economy to full health.

Finance Minister Lan Fo'an said at a conference in Beijing on Dec. 24 that China would "increase the fiscal deficit ratio to boost spending intensity," according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Beijing would also focus more on improving livelihoods and promoting sluggish consumption, Lan said, and transfer payments to indebted local governments would be increased.

Beijing has long been reluctant to boost government spending to pull itself out of its economic malaise, fearful of piling on debt.

However, Beijing's leadership committed this month to a "moderately loose" monetary policy and a "more proactive" fiscal policy next year.

China is pushing for an official national growth target this year of around 5 percent, a goal President Xi Jinping has expressed confidence in achieving but which many economists believe it will narrowly miss.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN force sounds alarm over Israeli destruction in south Lebanon

UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon

    UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon

  2. Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

    Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

  3. Local FMCG market expands 11 pct in 9 months: Research

    Local FMCG market expands 11 pct in 9 months: Research

  4. ‘Energy imports decline amid higher use of renewables

    ‘Energy imports decline amid higher use of renewables

  5. Japan to maximize nuclear power in clean-energy push

    Japan to maximize nuclear power in clean-energy push
Recommended
Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year
Local FMCG market expands 11 pct in 9 months: Research

Local FMCG market expands 11 pct in 9 months: Research
‘Energy imports decline amid higher use of renewables

‘Energy imports decline amid higher use of renewables
Japan to maximize nuclear power in clean-energy push

Japan to maximize nuclear power in clean-energy push

Finland-Estonia undersea power cable hit by outage

Finland-Estonia undersea power cable hit by outage

US jackpot for Mega Millions surges past $1 billion

US jackpot for Mega Millions surges past $1 billion

Gold likely to continue bull run next year, says experts

Gold likely to continue bull run next year, says experts
WORLD UN force sounds alarm over Israeli destruction in south Lebanon

UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon

The United Nations' peacekeeping force in Lebanon expressed concern on Thursday at the "continuing" damage done by Israeli forces in the country's south despite a ceasefire in the war with Hezbollah.
ECONOMY Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

Employees working in the finance-insurance sector received the highest pay in 2023, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿