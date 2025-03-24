China says seeking to deepen ties with France

China says seeking to deepen ties with France

BEIJING
China says seeking to deepen ties with France

France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot attends a session of questions to the government at the National Assembly, France's Parliament lower house, in Paris on March 19, 2025.

China said on Monday it hoped an upcoming visit by the French foreign minister would see the countries deepen cooperation in a world facing "turbulence and transformation."

France and China have sought to strengthen ties in recent years, but Paris has also pressed Beijing on its ties with Moscow, which have strengthened since the invasion of Ukraine.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot is set to visit the Chinese capital Beijing and economic powerhouse Shanghai on March 27 and 28, his first visit since becoming the country's top diplomat last year.

"The current international situation is increasingly turbulent and complex, with a notable rise in instability and uncertainty," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said, adding that Barrot will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Beijing, he said, would use the visit "to consolidate political mutual trust."

They will also "jointly resist unilateralism and the resurgence of the law of the jungle", he added, in a veiled reference to U.S. President Donald Trump, whose return to the White House in January has rocked the international order.

At a meeting in Paris last year, Wang told French President Emmanuel Macron that Beijing appreciated his country's "independent" stance.

China says it is a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict, which it has never condemned.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan criticizes boycott calls, announces 9-day holiday for Eid

Erdoğan criticizes boycott calls, announces 9-day holiday for Eid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan criticizes boycott calls, announces 9-day holiday for Eid

    Erdoğan criticizes boycott calls, announces 9-day holiday for Eid

  2. More than 170 jailed pending trial over protests

    More than 170 jailed pending trial over protests

  3. Bahçeli condemns CHP over protests

    Bahçeli condemns CHP over protests

  4. Istanbul Municipality elects acting mayor

    Istanbul Municipality elects acting mayor

  5. Aksa gets generation license for Mersin Wind Power Plant

    Aksa gets generation license for Mersin Wind Power Plant
Recommended
Israel PM threatens to seize Gaza territory unless hostages freed

Israel PM threatens to seize Gaza territory unless hostages freed
Armenia parliament votes for starting EU accession bid

Armenia parliament votes for starting EU accession bid
South Koreas wildfires kill 24, wreak unprecedented damage

South Korea's wildfires kill 24, wreak 'unprecedented damage'
Trump signs order requiring citizenship proof in federal elections

Trump signs order requiring citizenship proof in federal elections
Tunisian president urges increased migrant returns

Tunisian president urges increased migrant returns
Sudanese army retakes Khartoum airport

Sudanese army retakes Khartoum airport
Israel releases Palestinian Oscar winner after West Bank detention

Israel releases Palestinian Oscar winner after West Bank detention
WORLD Israel PM threatens to seize Gaza territory unless hostages freed

Israel PM threatens to seize Gaza territory unless hostages freed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday warned Hamas that Israel would seize territory in Gaza if the militants refused to release hostages still held in the Palestinian territory.
ECONOMY Aksa gets generation license for Mersin Wind Power Plant

Aksa gets generation license for Mersin Wind Power Plant

Aksa Enerji has announced that its Mersin Wind Power Plant is the first renewable energy facility with storage in Türkiye to obtain approval for a generation license.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿