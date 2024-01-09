China satellite launch triggers Taiwan emergency phone alert

China satellite launch triggers Taiwan emergency phone alert

BEIJING
China satellite launch triggers Taiwan emergency phone alert

A Chinese satellite launch triggered Taiwan's emergency phone alert system on Tuesday, days before the self-ruled island holds a crucial presidential election that has heightened security worries around the region.

Chinese state media said that Beijing had successfully launched the "Einstein Probe satellite using the Long March-2C carrier rocket at the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre".

"The satellite entered its designated orbit," CCTV reported, adding that the launch was a "complete success".

Around the same time in Taiwan, phones across the island sounded with an emergency alert.

"China launched a satellite which flew over the southern airspace," said the alert in Chinese. "Public, please beware of your safety."

However the English part of the message described it as an "air raid alert", warning of a "missile flyover Taiwan airspace".

The alert came as Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu was holding a press conference with foreign reporters in Taipei ahead of Saturday's election.

He assured reporters that it was a satellite, explaining that the alert was issued because of possible "debris".

"When a rocket is openly flying in our sky, some of their tubes or debris will fall in this region," Wu told reporters.

"That's the reason why our national alert centre will issue this kind of alert. It has happened before."

Saturday's election will be closely watched from Beijing to Washington as voters choose a new leader to steer the island in the face of an increasingly assertive Beijing.

Front-runner Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's current vice president, accused Beijing of using "all means" to influence Saturday's vote.

China has maintained a near-daily military presence around Taiwan, sending in fighter jets, naval vessels and drones.

The latest incursion came Monday when four balloons flew over the island, according to Taiwan's defence ministry, while 10 Chinese warplanes and four naval vessels were also observed.

China's state-run Xinhua news agency said the satellite will be used to make astronomical observations, in particular "mysterious transient phenomena in the universe comparable to the flickering of fireworks"

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia to do everything to halt Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod

Russia to do 'everything' to halt Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia to do 'everything' to halt Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod

    Russia to do 'everything' to halt Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod

  2. Top US diplomat returns to Israel as bloody Gaza war grinds on

    Top US diplomat returns to Israel as bloody Gaza war grinds on

  3. China satellite launch triggers Taiwan emergency phone alert

    China satellite launch triggers Taiwan emergency phone alert

  4. Disney debuts native superhero as 'woke' debate swirls

    Disney debuts native superhero as 'woke' debate swirls

  5. German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

    German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78
Recommended
Spain re-imposes masks in hospitals as flu cases surge

Spain re-imposes masks in hospitals as flu cases surge
Israel faces Gaza genocide case at UN top court

Israel faces Gaza 'genocide' case at UN top court
Japan sharply revises down quake missing

Japan sharply revises down quake missing
Private US lunar lander faces failure after critical fuel loss

Private US lunar lander faces failure after 'critical' fuel loss
Top US diplomat to meet Israeli PM as fears of escalation rise

Top US diplomat to meet Israeli PM as fears of escalation rise
Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander in Lebanon
WORLD Russia to do everything to halt Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod

Russia to do 'everything' to halt Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod

The Kremlin said on Tuesday the Russian military would do everything in its power to tackle an increase in Ukrainian shelling of the border city of Belgorod.
ECONOMY United, Alaska Airlines report loose components on 737 MAX planes

United, Alaska Airlines report loose components on 737 MAX planes

United and Alaska Airlines both reported on Monday that loose hardware had been discovered on some of their Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes during preliminary inspections after a dramatic mid-flight incident last week.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".