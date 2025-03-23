China says it will pursue 'correct' path of globalisation

China says it will pursue 'correct' path of globalisation

BEIJING
China says it will pursue correct path of globalisation

China's number two leader told a gathering of business executives in Beijing yesterday that the country would pursue economic globalisation despite "fragmentation", a thinly veiled reference to trade turmoil sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The China Development Forum convenes after weeks that have seen Trump slap multiple rounds of tariffs on goods from the country, threatening a vital lifeline as economic challenges persist.

Chinese leaders have been seeking to steer a shaky economy onto a more stable path since the end of the pandemic, particularly by boosting consumption.

They are also now seeking to assert the country's role as a staunch defender of the multilateral economic system, as Trump wages tariff wars with major U.S. trading partners including China, Canada and Mexico.

"China will firmly stand on the correct side of history, that of fairness and justice, and act in a righteous manner amid the rough waters of the times," Premier Li Qiang said.

Li's speech came at the opening of the annual forum, attended this year by prominent business leaders including Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The country will "adhere to the correct direction of economic globalisation, practice true multilateralism and strive to be a force for stability and certainty", Li vowed.

Beijing has in recent weeks expressed an open attitude toward engaging with Trump for trade talks.

U.S. Senator Steve Daines on Saturday met with He Lifeng, China's Vice Premier responsible for economic matters, during a visit to Beijing viewed as a bid to ease strained relations.

Daines is also meeting with Li on Sunday for talks that are expected to involve the cross-border flow of fentanyl and the deadly drug's precursor chemicals from China into the United States.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head
LATEST NEWS

  1. Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

    Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

  2. China's BYD posts record annual revenue, beats Tesla

    China's BYD posts record annual revenue, beats Tesla

  3. Permission granted for probe against Ankara Municipality over concerts

    Permission granted for probe against Ankara Municipality over concerts

  4. First cruise ship arrives in Greece’s Santorini after tremors

    First cruise ship arrives in Greece’s Santorini after tremors

  5. 1,000 Palestinians leave Gaza as part of Israel’s exodus plan

    1,000 Palestinians leave Gaza as part of Israel’s exodus plan
Recommended
Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head
Chinas BYD posts record annual revenue, beats Tesla

China's BYD posts record annual revenue, beats Tesla
Trade minister, business delegation to visit Bulgaria

Trade minister, business delegation to visit Bulgaria
Global energy demand grows faster-than-average in 2024: IEA

Global energy demand grows faster-than-average in 2024: IEA
Brazils Lula to build trade ties on Japan state visit

Brazil's Lula to build trade ties on Japan state visit
Venezuela cuts public sector work week due to drought

Venezuela cuts public sector work week due to drought
Capital Markets Board bans short-selling on Borsa Istanbul

Capital Markets Board bans short-selling on Borsa Istanbul
WORLD First cruise ship arrives in Greece’s Santorini after tremors

First cruise ship arrives in Greece’s Santorini after tremors

Santorini, one of Greece’s top tourist destinations, has received its first cruise ship of the year, marking a significant step toward recovery after a series of strong earthquakes in February led to a state of emergency.
ECONOMY Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

Companies operating in the automotive industry have continued their investments despite the challenges they face, says Cengiz Eroldu, president of the Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD), who also expects Chinese carmaker Chery to announce an investment in Türkiye.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿