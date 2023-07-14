China exports slumped 12.4 percent in June

China exports slumped 12.4 percent in June

HONG KONG
China exports slumped 12.4 percent in June

China's exports tumbled 12.4 percent in June from a year earlier as demand weakened after central banks raised interest rates to curb inflation even as Chinese leaders struggled to keep a post-COVID recovery from faltering.

Customs data released yesterday showed imports slid 6.8 percent to $214.7 billion.

Exports edged up slightly from the month before, totaling $285.3 billion.

The trade surplus was $70.2 billion, rising from $65.8 billion in May.

Trade weakness adds to downward pressure on the world’s second-largest economy. Global consumer demand has weakened after the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia raised interest rates to bring inflation down from near multi-decade highs by reining in business and consumer activity.

In January-June, China’s total trade including imports and exports fell nearly 5 percent from a year earlier.

Exports slipped 3.2 percent and imports declined 6.7 percent as prices of commodities like oil fell and demand inside China also faltered.

Exports to the United States tumbled 23.7 percent from a year earlier to $42.7 billion, while imports of American goods sank 4.1 percent to $14 billion. China’s politically volatile trade surplus with the United States narrowed by 30.6 percent to $28.7 billion.

The ruling Communist Party set this year’s official economic growth target at “around 5 percent,” up from last year’s 3 percent expansion, which was the second-weakest since the 1970s.

Some economists raised their growth forecasts to closer to 6 percent following unexpectedly strong trade figures in March.

hong kong,

WORLD Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China

Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China
LATEST NEWS

  1. Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China

    Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China

  2. Biden proclaims NATO alliance 'more united than ever' in contrast to Trump

    Biden proclaims NATO alliance 'more united than ever' in contrast to Trump

  3. Wagner not participating in Ukraine fighting in any significant way: Pentagon

    Wagner not participating in Ukraine fighting in any significant way: Pentagon

  4. Ancient Egypt artists altered their work, study shows

    Ancient Egypt artists altered their work, study shows

  5. South Korea welcomes birth of first giant panda twins

    South Korea welcomes birth of first giant panda twins
Recommended
EBRD loan to Akbank offers earthquake support

EBRD loan to Akbank offers earthquake support
VP Cevdet Yılmaz rules out new taxes

VP Cevdet Yılmaz rules out new taxes
International firms planning $7.1 bln investment in Türkiye: YASED

International firms planning $7.1 bln investment in Türkiye: YASED
IMF board approves $3 billion Pakistan deal

IMF board approves $3 billion Pakistan deal
Erdoğan to meet American CEOs in September

Erdoğan to meet American CEOs in September
Retail sales grow 28 percent

Retail sales grow 28 percent
WORLD Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China

Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China

Summer has just begun in the Northern Hemisphere but a brutal heat wave is already gripping parts of Europe, China and the United States, where record temperatures expected this weekend are a stark illustration of the dangers of a warming climate.

ECONOMY IMF board approves $3 billion Pakistan deal

IMF board approves $3 billion Pakistan deal

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a $3 billion loan agreement for Pakistan, unlocking crucial funding for the troubled South Asian economy.

SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.