China dismisses US fentanyl accusations

China dismisses US fentanyl accusations

BEIJING
China dismisses US fentanyl accusations

China dismissed as "fake news" on Thursday accusations that the Asian power is failing to stop production of fentanyl, after the U.S. ambassador said there had been no progress.

Beijing banned exports to the United States of the deadly drug in 2019, a move then hailed by Washington, but experts say China remains the source of precursor chemicals sent to traffickers in Mexico and Central America.

The US ambassador to China told a virtual audience on Wednesday that Washington had been "pushing very hard that the government of China use its considerable power to shut down the ability of these blackmarket Chinese firms to sell the fentanyl."

"Frankly, we have not seen progress on this issue," Nicholas Burns said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin hit back yesterday, saying it was "purely fake news to say that Chinese fentanyl precursors are being smuggled to the United States through Mexico."

"What the United States should do is reflect on itself, strengthen domestic control over prescription drugs, intensify publicity on the dangers of drugs, and reduce domestic drug demand, instead of smearing other countries and shifting the blame on others," Wang said at a regular press conference.

China in the past has denied responsibility for America's fentanyl crisis, saying the United States should look at its own societal problems and the role of pharmaceutical companies.

More than 80,000 Americans died from opioid overdoses in 2021, a number that has risen sharply over the past decade.

Washington has slapped sanctions on Chinese companies accused of involvement in the trade of fentanyl, which can be up to 50 times more powerful than heroin.

A handful of Republican lawmakers have called for stronger action including even armed intervention against Mexican drug cartels.

Wang yesterday said Beijing "has always been strict in cracking down on drug crimes" and accused Washington of "severely undermining" bilateral drug control cooperation.

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan Demirören remembered on his death anniversary

Erdoğan Demirören remembered on his death anniversary
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan Demirören remembered on his death anniversary

    Erdoğan Demirören remembered on his death anniversary

  2. 24 cities on ‘yellow alert’ after fatal floods

    24 cities on ‘yellow alert’ after fatal floods

  3. Int’l efforts crucial for Syrian refugees’ return: MGK

    Int’l efforts crucial for Syrian refugees’ return: MGK

  4. Trump indicted in classified documents case in a historic first for a former president

    Trump indicted in classified documents case in a historic first for a former president

  5. Russia shells Ukrainian city inundated by dam collapse

    Russia shells Ukrainian city inundated by dam collapse
Recommended
Erkan becomes first female governor of Türkiye’s Central Bank

Erkan becomes first female governor of Türkiye’s Central Bank
UBS delays results over Credit Suisse merger

UBS delays results over Credit Suisse merger
Nigerias startup king eyes African space tech

Nigeria's startup king eyes African space tech
Producers want wheat, barley to be purchased more

Producers want wheat, barley to be purchased more
Chinas exports fall 7.5 pct in May

China's exports fall 7.5 pct in May
World Bank offers dim outlook for the global economy

World Bank offers dim outlook for the global economy
WORLD Trump indicted in classified documents case in a historic first for a former president

Trump indicted in classified documents case in a historic first for a former president

Donald Trump has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, a remarkable development that makes him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw.
ECONOMY Erkan becomes first female governor of Türkiye’s Central Bank

Erkan becomes first female governor of Türkiye’s Central Bank

Hafize Gaye Erkan, a finance executive in the United States, has become the first-ever woman to head Türkiye’s Central Bank after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan appointed her as the institution’s governor on June 9.
SPORTS UEFA announces eatery guide for Istanbul

UEFA announces eatery guide for Istanbul

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has prepared a recommendation list of 53 luxury restaurants in Istanbul for football fans coming to Türkiye to watch the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter at Atatürk Olympic Stadium on June 10.