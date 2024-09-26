China considers $142 bln injection for state banks: Report

China considers $142 bln injection for state banks: Report

BEIJING
China considers $142 bln injection for state banks: Report

Chinese leaders are considering pumping more than $140 billion into the country's large state-run banks in the first such move to support the flagging economy since the global financial crisis, a report said on Thursday.

Beijing has this week announced some of the strongest measures in years to boost activity in the world's second-largest economy, which has yet to achieve a full recovery from the pandemic.

Among the woes facing policymakers are a prolonged debt crisis in the property sector, sluggish domestic consumption, and high youth unemployment.

Beijing is now considering injecting as much 1 trillion yuan ($142 billion) into large state-run banks, Bloomberg News reported yesterday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The measure, aimed at giving the banks more room to lend to businesses, will be implemented mainly through the issuance of "new special sovereign bonds," the report said, adding that the details have not yet been finalized.

China has not made major capital injections of this kind into the country's top banks since the 2008 financial crisis, it said.

The slew of moves announced this week, which include key rate cuts and policies intended to encourage home purchases, have been welcomed by investors as stocks in Shanghai and Hong Kong rally this week.

But analysts warn that more fiscal stimulus is needed to get the economy back up to full speed, as leaders continue to seek ways to achieve this year's official growth target of five percent year-on-year.

Recent economic data has been disappointing, with second-quarter growth coming in lower than expectations at 4.7 percent.

Youth unemployment climbed in August to 18.8 percent, its highest level this year, according to official figures released last week.

investment ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye rebukes Greece over territorial water violations

Türkiye rebukes Greece over territorial water violations
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye rebukes Greece over territorial water violations

    Türkiye rebukes Greece over territorial water violations

  2. Europe should not leave Türkiye alone in hosting refugees: CHP

    Europe should not leave Türkiye alone in hosting refugees: CHP

  3. Authorities order DNA test for body of notorious femicide convict

    Authorities order DNA test for body of notorious femicide convict

  4. Kremlin: New nuclear doctrine is 'warning' to West

    Kremlin: New nuclear doctrine is 'warning' to West

  5. Greek Cypriot leader ‘ready to resume talks today’

    Greek Cypriot leader ‘ready to resume talks today’
Recommended
Diesel and fertilizer subsidies to be paid in cash

Diesel and fertilizer subsidies to be paid in cash
New rules for IFC participants

New rules for IFC participants
Türkiye seeks to become tech development hub

Türkiye seeks to become tech development hub
IMF board approves $7 bn Pakistan loan agreement

IMF board approves $7 bn Pakistan loan agreement
Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program
China cuts another key interest rate to boost economy

China cuts another key interest rate to boost economy
WORLD Kremlin: New nuclear doctrine is warning to West

Kremlin: New nuclear doctrine is 'warning' to West

The Kremlin said on Thursday that an updated nuclear doctrine that will allow Moscow to use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear states should be seen as a warning to the West.

ECONOMY Diesel and fertilizer subsidies to be paid in cash

Diesel and fertilizer subsidies to be paid in cash

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has announced the procedures and principles for crop production support payments to be made in 2024.

SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿