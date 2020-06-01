Children trek 4 km in Taurus Mountains every day to pick up signal for online classes

  June 01 2020

ANTALYA
For children living in the remote mountainous areas of the Mediterranean province of Antalya, distance learning introduced in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic could be exhausting.

Some students living in the Taurus Mountains, which spans much of southern Turkey, have to trek to a point where they can pick up signal because they do not have good reception in their villages.

They’ve set up a gazebo on a hill about 800 meters high and four kilometers from their villages.

The students living in the village of Kozan, about 60 kilometers from Serik district, were away from school like their peers when schools were suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As they had to receive distance education like other students, for them, getting schooled was a struggle due to the lack of a good internet connection.

The students who saw their phones working at one point of the mountain while they were breeding their herds set up the makeshift gazebo there with the help of their families.

Children come to this spot every day and join their distance education classes on their mobile phones.

