Child abuse case stirs outrage

ISTANBUL
A lawmaker has filed parliamentary questions to six ministries about a 24-year-old woman’s allegations that she was forcibly married at the age of six by her sect leader father with a sect member.

The woman, identified only with initials H.K.G., recently accused her father Yusuf Ziya Gümüşel, the head of Hiranur Foundation, which is affiliated with the İsmailağa Jamia, of organizing an imam marriage for her in 2004, when she was six years old.

According to a lawsuit she filed, the marriage with a sect member was shown to her as a “child play.” H.K.G. alleged that she was sexually abused for years in her childhood, and she realized this fact when she was grown up.

The allegations causing anger in the public came to the parliament’s agenda on Dec. 7, when Sera Kadıgil, a Workers Party of Türkiye (TİP) MP filed motions to the ministries of justice, interior, family, education, culture and environment.

In her motion to the Justice Ministry, Kadıgil questioned if there is any obstruction of justice in the case. She also asked if an investigation against the Hiranur Foundation will be opened or not.

Upon H.K.G.’s complaints, an Istanbul prosecutor prepared his indictment on Oct. 30, asking 27-year-jail-terms both to Gümüşel and his wife.

The Family and Social Services Ministry made a statement on Dec. 8, saying that the ministry “will be involved in the case.”

“Any kind of legal assistance will be supplied to the victim,” it stated.

Ömer Çelik, spokesperson for the ruling AKP, tweeted cursing child abuse. “We are following the file closely. We will be nearby the victim and give support,” he added.

Turkey,

