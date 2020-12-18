Chief physician dismissed for bullying nurses with ‘fool’ notes

Salim Uzun – ANTALYA

The local health authority of the southern province of Antalya has launched an investigation after allegations of workplace bullying into a chief physician at a state hospital who reportedly punished two nurses and made them write “I am a fool” hundreds of times.

The chief physician in question is alleged to have made the two nurses write the derogatory comments 500 times each on seven separate pages.

According to the investigation, chief physician Ayşegül Alkan noticed that the two nurses, Merve Şahiner Çalışkan and Ayşe Yetkin, were not in their service room during their shift.

Alkan first belittled the two in front of some managers and later asked them to write: “I am a fool. I left the service room and went to another” 500 times each. They initially refused but later wrote the comments and signed beneath each of the seven pages, indicating they did it at the demand of the chief physician.

Late on Dec. 17, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that the head physician was dismissed.

“It is not possible for us to accept such a behavior,” Koca said on Twitter, noting that her contract has been terminated.