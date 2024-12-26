Chicken döner wrap tops online food orders

ISTANBUL

Chicken döner wrap remains the undisputed favorite for online food orders in Türkiye, according to data released by Yemeksepeti, the country's leading food delivery platform.

For the second consecutive year, chicken döner wrap claimed the top spot, followed by hamburgers and lahmacun. The data revealed a shift in consumer preferences over the past three years, with red meat dishes gradually falling behind.

In 2020, the top three orders were chicken döner, lahmacun and Adana kebab wrap. By 2022, the order shifted to lahmacun, chicken döner and Adana kebab wrap.

Other popular items this year included pizza, çiğ köfte (raw meatballs), toast and Adana kebab. In the dessert category, waffles, baklava, profiteroles, rice pudding and soufflé were the most ordered.

Grocery orders also highlighted evolving trends. Street simits (Turkish bagels), mineral water, chocolate wafers and other soft drinks were among the top items ordered from Yemeksepeti’s grocery section. Bread, potatoes and parsley led the list of essentials from local grocers.

"When we look at the cuisines that increased the number of restaurants the most this year, we see the leadership of rice, coffee and home cooking," Yemeksepeti CEO Mert Baki told local media. "The döner and toast and sandwich categories also continued to rise."