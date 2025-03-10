Chef Ömür Akkor shares Ramadan recipes on TikTok

ISTANBUL

Chef Ömür Akkor, known for his works to preserve and promote Anatolian culinary culture, is now connecting with food enthusiasts on TikTok.

Sharing content on his official TikTok account (@omurakkor), Akkor is also hosting live broadcasts on TikTok Live (@tiktoklive_tr) throughout Ramadan. In the program, which airs every Saturday and Sunday at 4:30 p.m., Akkor prepares practical recipes while also speaking about the history of Turkish cuisine. The program can also be watched every Wednesday at 3 p.m.

“There are a lot of young people on this platform, and I have things I want to share with them. For me, this is a cultural meeting point. I believe food culture should be important for the new generation as well, and I want to show them the value of the land they were born in through food. The greatest purpose of my life is to introduce Anatolia’s multicultural structure and unique geography. I am on TikTok to reach out to everyone born in this land. This collaboration excites me,” Akkor said about the collaboration.

During the live broadcasts, Akkor shares practical recipes that everyone can make at home.

“Ramadan means pilaf for me; I will share 40 different pilaf recipes. I will also share a lot of helva recipes. We have become experts in San Sebastian cheesecake, brownies and croissants. But helva is something truly ours. I will make a semolina helva, and I believe it will be the most-watched recipe video on TikTok this Ramadan. I prepare it without roasting, without using oil, only with cheese. I will also talk about sherbets. I will share at least six recipes using stale Ramadan pita," he said.

"I will provide valuable insights about our homeland and discuss many local ingredients. I want to highlight Anatolia’s abundance, show how fertile these lands are, and bring our past to life. Most importantly, I want to pass this knowledge on to the new generation,” Akkor stated, adding that this project is one of the most significant steps in preserving and promoting culinary culture.