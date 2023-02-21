Chagall painting stolen by Nazis on display

Chagall painting stolen by Nazis on display

NEW YORK
Chagall painting stolen by Nazis on display

A painting by Marc Chagall, stolen by Nazis in occupied Poland and returned last year to the owner’s family who quickly auctioned it off, is on display through 2023 at the Jewish Museum in New York.

The oil on canvas, which the Russian-born Chagall painted of his father in 1911 after moving to Paris, was sold last November for $7.4 million at the Phillips auction house, capping a tumultuous history.

Purchased in 1928 by Polish-Jewish violin maker David Cender, “The Father” was left behind when his family was forced to move to the Lodz ghetto.

Deported to Auschwitz, where his wife and daughter were killed, Cender survived and moved to France in 1958, where he died less than a decade later without regaining possession of the painting.

In the meantime, the work had reappeared in exhibitions and was remarkably purchased by Chagall himself, probably between 1947 and 1953 without knowing its provenance, according to Phillips and the French Ministry of Culture.

After the artist, who was born in the Russian empire, died in 1985, “The Father” entered France’s national collections. It was then assigned to the Pompidou Center and eventually deposited in the Museum of Jewish Art and History in Paris.

The French parliament unanimously adopted a law at the beginning of 2022 to return 15 works of Jewish families looted by the Nazis. The then culture minister, Roselyne Bachelot, had called it a historic “first step,” noting that other looted works of art and books were still kept in public collections.

The Jewish Museum’s director Claudia Gould said she was “honored” to receive the painting on loan and to be able to display it.

“The vast and systemic pillaging of artworks during World War II, and the eventual rescue and return of many, is one of the most dramatic stories of twentieth-century art, and one that continues to have repercussions today,” she said in a statement.

“It is imperative that the Jewish Museum tell these stories.”

“The Father” will be on display until Jan. 1, 2024.

WORLD Israelis rally against judicial reform bill ahead of vote

Israelis rally against judicial reform bill ahead of vote
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israelis rally against judicial reform bill ahead of vote

    Israelis rally against judicial reform bill ahead of vote

  2. Taiwan to bolster military ties with United States: President Tsai

    Taiwan to bolster military ties with United States: President Tsai

  3. Biden to rally allies as Ukraine war gets more complicated

    Biden to rally allies as Ukraine war gets more complicated

  4. Türkiye to build nearly 200,000 homes in quake-hit region

    Türkiye to build nearly 200,000 homes in quake-hit region

  5. Damaged artifacts moved to safe museums

    Damaged artifacts moved to safe museums
Recommended
Met to let French make 3D copies of two 16th-century sculptures

Met to let French make 3D copies of two 16th-century sculptures
‘All Quiet’ wins 7 BAFTAs at UK awards

‘All Quiet’ wins 7 BAFTAs at UK awards
Damaged artifacts moved to safe museums

Damaged artifacts moved to safe museums
‘Ant-Man’ crawls to top of North America box office

‘Ant-Man’ crawls to top of North America box office
Rio carnival returns, ‘celebrating life and democracy’

Rio carnival returns, ‘celebrating life and democracy’ 
US art fair visitor smashes Koons sculpture

US art fair visitor smashes Koons sculpture
WORLD Israelis rally against judicial reform bill ahead of vote

Israelis rally against judicial reform bill ahead of vote

Tens of thousands of Israelis protested Monday against the government's judicial reform bill which they say threatens democracy, as lawmakers opened debate on key parts of the controversial overhaul.

ECONOMY Regions in US, China most at risk for climate damage: Report

Regions in US, China most at risk for climate damage: Report

Major industrial and economic centers in China and the United States are among the most vulnerable regions in the world to the increasingly destructive power of climate change-driven weather extremes, according to a comprehensive analysis yesterday.
SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.