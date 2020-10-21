Central government gross debt stock hits $238 bln

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

The gross debt stock of Turkey's central government stood at 1.86 trillion Turkish liras (around $237.8 billion) at the end of September, according to official figures released on Oct. 20.

The figure was 50% higher than the same month last year, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said in an announcement.

Gross debt stock includes the outstanding debt of public sector institutions, the Central Bank, private companies, and households.

Around 44% of the debt stock is denominated in the local currency, while 56% is in foreign currencies, the ministry said.

A total of 59.3% of the debt was domestic and the rest external, it added.

The stock of Treasury receivables stood at 18.9 billion Turkish liras ($2.4 billion) as of the end of September.