Central government gross debt stock hits $233 bln

  • July 21 2020 09:28:04

Central government gross debt stock hits $233 bln

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Central government gross debt stock hits $233 bln

The gross debt stock of Turkey’s central government stood at 1.6 trillion Turkish liras (around $233 billion) at the end of June, according to official figures released on July 20.

The figure was 23.5% higher than the same month last year, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced.

The gross debt stock includes the outstanding debt of public sector institutions, the Central Bank, private companies, and households.

More than half of the debt stock, 818.4 billion Turkish liras ($119.5 billion), is denominated in foreign currency, the ministry said.

Nearly 984 billion Turkish liras ($143 billion) of the debt was domestic and 657 billion liras ($96 billion) were external, it added.

The stock of Treasury receivables stood at 18.2 billion Turkish liras (nearly $2.6 billion) as of June 30.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 6.85 at the end of last month.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Government yet to make curfew decision for Eid al-Adha holiday

    Government yet to make curfew decision for Eid al-Adha holiday

  2. Talks between Turkey and Greece underway: Presidential spokesperson

    Talks between Turkey and Greece underway: Presidential spokesperson

  3. Senior AKP official says he believes Netflix will show ‘deep cooperation’

    Senior AKP official says he believes Netflix will show ‘deep cooperation’

  4. Hagia Sophia and the Alliance of Civilizations

    Hagia Sophia and the Alliance of Civilizations

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
Turkey gets nearly 71,753 trademark applications in H1

Turkey gets nearly 71,753 trademark applications in H1
IFC loans $150 mln to Turkish carmaker

IFC loans $150 mln to Turkish carmaker
German tourism professionals appreciate Turkey’s safety standards

German tourism professionals appreciate Turkey’s safety standards
Turkey likely to keep interest rates unchanged: Survey

Turkey likely to keep interest rates unchanged: Survey
Card payments soar in Jan-June amid coronavirus

Card payments soar in Jan-June amid coronavirus

Short-term external debt stock down in May

Short-term external debt stock down in May

WORLD EU nations clinch $2.1T budget, virus aid deal after 4 days

EU nations clinch $2.1T budget, virus aid deal after 4 days

Weary but relieved, European Union leaders finally clinched a deal on an unprecedented 1.8 trillion-euro ($2.1 trillion) budget and coronavirus recovery fund early on July 21, somehow finding unity after four days and nights of fighting and wrangling over money and power in one of their longest summits ever.
ECONOMY Turkey gets nearly 71,753 trademark applications in H1

Turkey gets nearly 71,753 trademark applications in H1

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TürkPatent) received 71,753 trademark applications – 64,241 of them domestic – in the first half of 2020, official figures showed on July 20.
SPORTS Medipol Başakşehir win 1st ever Turkish Süper Lig title

Medipol Başakşehir win 1st ever Turkish Süper Lig title

Medipol Başakşehir clinched the Turkish Super Lig title with a 1-0 victory over HK Kayserispor.