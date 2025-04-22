Central government debt stock at 10.3 trillion Turkish Liras

Central government debt stock at 10.3 trillion Turkish Liras

ISTANBUL
Central government debt stock at 10.3 trillion Turkish Liras

The central government debt stock stood at 10.27 trillion Turkish Liras as of the end of March, according to data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry.

Of the total debt stock, 4.7 trillion liras were denominated in local currency and 5.6 trillion liras were denominated in foreign currencies, the ministry said in a statement.

Domestic debt accounted for 5.75 trillion liras of the total, while external debt stock stood at 4.52 trillion liras.

The central government debt stock was 9.26 trillion liras at the end of 2024.

The breakdown of data stock by debt instruments showed that government and international bonds were 5.62 trillion liras and 3.45 trillion liras, respectively.

The average time to maturity of the central government debt stock was 3.2 years for domestic debt and 6.6 years for external debt.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan hails Pakistans stance on Palestinian issue

Erdoğan hails Pakistan's stance on Palestinian issue
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan hails Pakistan's stance on Palestinian issue

    Erdoğan hails Pakistan's stance on Palestinian issue

  2. Ukraine ready for direct talks with Russia only after ceasefire: Zelensky

    Ukraine ready for direct talks with Russia only after ceasefire: Zelensky

  3. Erdoğan, Australia’s governor-general discuss global issues, bilateral ties

    Erdoğan, Australia’s governor-general discuss global issues, bilateral ties

  4. Six dead, eight Injured in minibus-truck collision in Van

    Six dead, eight Injured in minibus-truck collision in Van

  5. Eurofighter talks continue with UK: Report

    Eurofighter talks continue with UK: Report
Recommended
Domestic tourism spending up 83 pct to 419 billion liras

Domestic tourism spending up 83 pct to 419 billion liras
Turkish consumer confidence deteriorates in April: Data

Turkish consumer confidence deteriorates in April: Data
Trade minister to visit Japan to strengthen economic ties

Trade minister to visit Japan to strengthen economic ties
Finance Minister Şimşek meets with investors in New York

Finance Minister Şimşek meets with investors in New York
Aramco and BYD unveil car technology alliance

Aramco and BYD unveil car technology alliance
X rival Bluesky adds blue checks for trusted accounts

X rival Bluesky adds blue checks for trusted accounts
WORLD Ukraine ready for direct talks with Russia only after ceasefire: Zelensky

Ukraine ready for direct talks with Russia only after ceasefire: Zelensky

Ukraine will only hold direct talks with Russia once a ceasefire is in place, its President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday, as his U.S: counterpart Donald Trump pushed for a speedy deal to end the three-year Ukraine conflict.

ECONOMY Domestic tourism spending up 83 pct to 419 billion liras

Domestic tourism spending up 83 pct to 419 billion liras

Türkiye’s domestic tourism spending surged by 82.5 percent last year from 2023 to 419.3 billion Turkish Liras.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿