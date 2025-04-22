Central government debt stock at 10.3 trillion Turkish Liras

ISTANBUL

The central government debt stock stood at 10.27 trillion Turkish Liras as of the end of March, according to data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry.

Of the total debt stock, 4.7 trillion liras were denominated in local currency and 5.6 trillion liras were denominated in foreign currencies, the ministry said in a statement.

Domestic debt accounted for 5.75 trillion liras of the total, while external debt stock stood at 4.52 trillion liras.

The central government debt stock was 9.26 trillion liras at the end of 2024.

The breakdown of data stock by debt instruments showed that government and international bonds were 5.62 trillion liras and 3.45 trillion liras, respectively.

The average time to maturity of the central government debt stock was 3.2 years for domestic debt and 6.6 years for external debt.