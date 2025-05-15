Central government budget deficit narrows to $4.5 billion

ANKARA

Türkiye's central government posted a budget deficit of 174.7 billion Turkish Liras (approximately $4.58 billion) in April, according to official data released on May 15.

The figure narrowed from a 261.4 billion liras deficit in March, a report from Türkiye's Treasury and Finance Ministry showed.

The deficit fell by 1.8 percent in April compared to the same month of the previous year.

Budget revenues hit 957.4 billion liras, while expenditures totaled 1.13 trillion liras.

Non-interest expenditures reached 871.4 billion liras, while interest payments were 260.66 billion liras.

According to the report, tax revenues for April totaled 787.4 billion liras.

The budget posted a primary surplus of 85.95 billion liras, against the primary surplus of 262 billion liras.

In the first four months of 2025, the budget deficit was 885.5 billion liras, up 28.1 percent year-on-year.

During this period, budget revenues reached 3.36 trillion liras, while expenditures totaled 4.25 trillion liras.

Interest expenditures and non-interest expenditures amounted to 725 billion liras and 3.5 trillion liras, respectively.

Consequently, the budget ran a primary deficit of 161 billion liras in January-April, widening from the deficit of 327 billion liras a year ago.