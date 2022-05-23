Central Bank to meet this week to decide on rates

  • May 23 2022 07:00:00

Central Bank to meet this week to decide on rates

ISTANBUL
Central Bank to meet this week to decide on rates

Policymakers at Turkey’s Central Bank are set to meet later this week to decide on the key interest rate.

In its latest meeting in April, in a widely expected move, the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the one-week repo rate – also known as the policy rate – unchanged at 14 percent.

The MPC members will meet on May 26 to consider the key rate. The Central Bank is also expected to keep the key rate steady at its current level at a time when monetary authorities in other countries are hiking rates in the face of rampant inflation.

In Turkey too, inflation has also been rising. Consumer prices increased by 7.25 percent on a monthly basis in April. The annual inflation rate accelerated to 69.97 percent from 61.14 percent in March.

“The Central Bank will continue to use all available instruments decisively within the framework of liraization strategy until strong indicators point to a permanent fall in inflation and the medium-term 5 percent target is achieved in pursuit of the primary objective of price stability,” the bank said in a statement last month after the PMC meeting.

The markets are also expecting a word from the Central Bank on inflation-indexed bonds. Authorities have been working for some time on the possible issuance of those bonds. If those bonds offer high yields, they may offer an alternative to stocks and foreign currencies and may boost demand for the Turkish Lira, helping the local currency appreciate.

Meanwhile, the Financial Stability Committee, chaired by Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, convened for the fourth time on May 21.

“The impacts of global and local inflation on the Turkish economy were assessed and views were exchanged on steps to be taken in the period ahead to fight inflation and maintain financial stability,” said the statement, released after the meeting.

TURKEY Chatbox ‘Hızır’ to serve Turkish expats globally

Chatbox ‘Hızır’ to serve Turkish expats globally
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey summons US ambassador over rally warning

    Turkey summons US ambassador over rally warning

  2. Average house price exceeds 1 mln Turkish Liras

    Average house price exceeds 1 mln Turkish Liras

  3. Central Bank to meet this week to decide on rates

    Central Bank to meet this week to decide on rates

  4. Erdoğan talks to Swedish, Finnish leaders on their NATO bids

    Erdoğan talks to Swedish, Finnish leaders on their NATO bids

  5. CHP held ‘Voice of the Nation’ rally in Istanbul

    CHP held ‘Voice of the Nation’ rally in Istanbul
Recommended
Bitter harvest for Indian farmers after wheat export ban

Bitter harvest for Indian farmers after wheat export ban
Spain eases Covid entry for unvaccinated tourists

Spain eases Covid entry for unvaccinated tourists
Construction firms plan large projects in resort towns

Construction firms plan large projects in resort towns
Turkish carriers to fly most Russian tourists this season

Turkish carriers to fly most Russian tourists this season
Abbott CEO apologizes for US baby formula shortage

Abbott CEO apologizes for US baby formula shortage
China cuts key mortgage reference rate as Covid bites

China cuts key mortgage reference rate as Covid bites
WORLD Biden: US would intervene militarily if China invades Taiwan

Biden: US would intervene militarily if China invades Taiwan

President Joe Biden said Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan, in one of the most forceful and overt statements in support of Taiwan in decades.

ECONOMY Construction firms plan large projects in resort towns

Construction firms plan large projects in resort towns

Construction firms are planning large investments in resort towns on the Aegean coast as demand has shifted during the pandemic from homes in large cities to smaller cities.

SPORTS World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

Turkey has set its seal on the World Women Boxing Championship held in Istanbul with five gold and two bronze medals, and the world champion boxers now turn their eyes to the 2024 Paris Olympics for new successes.