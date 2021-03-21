Central Bank to keep fighting inflation, vows new head

Central Bank to keep fighting inflation, vows new head

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) will continue to use monetary policy tools effectively to achieve a permanent decline in inflation, its new governor said on March 21.

“The decline in inflation will foster macroeconomic stability through the fall in country risk premiums and a permanent improvement in financing costs, and will contribute to the development of conditions essential to enhance investment, production, exports and employment,” Şahap Kavcıoğlu said in a statement.

Kavcıoğlu, a former parliamentarian, was appointed to head the CBRT after the dismissal of Naci Ağbal in the early hours on March 20.

“In line with the transparency and predictability principles in policies, communication channels will be used effectively to address all stakeholders,” Kavcıoğlu said, stressing that meetings of the Monetary Policy Committee will go on as previously scheduled.

