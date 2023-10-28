Central Bank takes more simplification steps

Central Bank takes more simplification steps

ANKARA
Central Bank takes more simplification steps

Türkiye’s Central Bank has announced additional steps under its plan to continue to simplify and improve the existing micro- and macroprudential framework.

The bank on Oct. 26 delivered a 500 basis points hike in its policy rate, the one-week repo auction rate, from 30 percent to 35 percent. The rate hike, which was the fifth time in a row, was in line with economists’ expectations.

The simplification process is advancing gradually, and the monetary transmission mechanism will be further strengthened by taking additional steps to increase the share of Turkish lira deposits, the bank recalled in a statement issued on Oct. 26.

As part of the steps under the simplification process, the securities maintenance practice applied to banks at a rate of 30 percent based on the Turkish Lira-denominated cash loans they extend is terminated, said the bank.

The securities maintenance practice applied at a rate of 30 percent on securities issued by the real sector and purchased by banks is also terminated.

The securities maintenance practice that banks are subject to for Turkish lira commercial loans based on the interest rate/dividend rate that banks apply above 1.8 times the reference rate will be abolished.

Access to export loans will be facilitated by exempting imports of investment goods from the net exporter requirement.

Changes will be made to the practice of charging commissions on reserve requirements for FX deposits in order to increase the share of Turkish lira through the renewal of FX-protected accounts -converted from FX accounts- and their conversion to lira, the bank also said.

“The target rise for the share of real persons’ lira deposits, which was set at 2.5 percent, will be increased to 3.5 percent,” it added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Int’l Istanbul Puppet Festival starts at Fişekhane

Int’l Istanbul Puppet Festival starts at Fişekhane
LATEST NEWS

  1. Int’l Istanbul Puppet Festival starts at Fişekhane

    Int’l Istanbul Puppet Festival starts at Fişekhane

  2. Eni profits slump on lower prices

    Eni profits slump on lower prices

  3. Ford estimates US strike impact at $1.3 bln

    Ford estimates US strike impact at $1.3 bln

  4. Tech titan Amazon sees profit climb as cloud promises boon

    Tech titan Amazon sees profit climb as cloud promises boon

  5. Pakistan embassy hosts event to mark Türkiye's 100th anniversary

    Pakistan embassy hosts event to mark Türkiye's 100th anniversary
Recommended
Iconic republic ball to be held in Pera Palace

Iconic republic ball to be held in Pera Palace
Home dedicated to the memory of Atatürk

Home dedicated to the memory of Atatürk
Exhibition tells stories of Türkiye’s pioneering women

Exhibition tells stories of Türkiye’s pioneering women
Places bearing witness to history unveil treasures

Places bearing witness to history unveil treasures
‘Democracy is hope of human race’

‘Democracy is hope of human race’
Pakistan embassy hosts event to mark Türkiyes 100th anniversary

Pakistan embassy hosts event to mark Türkiye's 100th anniversary
WORLD Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

Survivors of the Category 5 storm that killed at least 27 people and devastated Mexico’s resort city of Acapulco are getting desperate amid a slow government response, worrying that the focus will remain on repairing infrastructure for the city’s economic engine of tourism instead of helping the neediest.
ECONOMY Eni profits slump on lower prices

Eni profits slump on lower prices

Italian energy giant Eni said on Oct. 27 its net profit fell 67 percent to 1.91 billion euros in the third quarter of 2023, hit by falling oil and gas prices.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.