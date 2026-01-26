Central Bank survey shows mixed inflation expectations

Central Bank survey shows mixed inflation expectations

ANKARA
Central Bank survey shows mixed inflation expectations

The Central Bank’s Sectoral Inflation Expectations Survey for January revealed mixed movements in 12-month-ahead annual inflation expectations.

Expectations declined compared to the previous month by 1.15 points to 22.2 percent for market participants. They also fell by 1.9 points to 32.90 percent for the real sector. In contrast, household expectations rose by 1.18 points to 52.08 percent.

The report, released on Jan. 26, noted that the proportion of households expecting a fall in inflation over the next 12 months increased by 1.64 points to 26.17 percent.

The Consumer Price Index dropped to 30.89 percent in December 2025, marking the lowest annual level in 49 months. While leading indicators suggest that monthly consumer inflation firmed in January, driven largely by food prices, the rise in the underlying trend of inflation remains limited. Indicators for the final quarter point to demand conditions that continue to support the disinflation process, albeit at a moderating pace, the Central Bank said last week in a statement accompanying its interest rate decision.

The Bank cautioned that despite signs of improvement, inflation expectations and pricing behavior continue to pose risks to the disinflation process. On Jan 22, the Monetary Policy Committee decided to reduce the policy rate, the one‑week repo auction rate, from 38 percent to 37 percent, extending its easing cycle. The committee also lowered the Central Bank’s overnight lending rate from 41 percent to 40 percent and the overnight borrowing rate from 36.5 percent to 35.5 percent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack

US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack
LATEST NEWS

  1. US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack

    US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack

  2. Nigerian president in Türkiye to meet Erdoğan

    Nigerian president in Türkiye to meet Erdoğan

  3. Rights group says Iran protest toll nears 6,000 dead

    Rights group says Iran protest toll nears 6,000 dead

  4. Özel opens week-long tour to meet opposition leaders

    Özel opens week-long tour to meet opposition leaders

  5. 7 CHP mayors to stand trial in bribery case

    7 CHP mayors to stand trial in bribery case
Recommended
Europe will not tolerate unthinkable behaviour on tech platforms: EU chief

Europe 'will not tolerate unthinkable behaviour' on tech platforms: EU chief
Defense giant Aselsan inks $171 million international sales deal

Defense giant Aselsan inks $171 million international sales deal
EU leaders arrive in India, hoping to seal free trade deal

EU leaders arrive in India, hoping to seal free trade deal
Citrus sales to foreign markets surge to record high in 2025

Citrus sales to foreign markets surge to record high in 2025
Supply chain trends in Europe offer opportunities for Türkiye: Report

Supply chain trends in Europe offer opportunities for Türkiye: Report
Confidence up in services and construction, down in retail

Confidence up in services and construction, down in retail
WORLD US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack

US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack

A U.S. naval strike group led by an aircraft carrier has deployed to Middle Eastern waters, the United States said Monday, as Tehran warned it was ready to hit back at any American attack launched in response to a crackdown on anti-government protests.
ECONOMY Europe will not tolerate unthinkable behaviour on tech platforms: EU chief

Europe 'will not tolerate unthinkable behaviour' on tech platforms: EU chief

Europe "will not tolerate" online abuses against women and children, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warned Monday, as the bloc opened a probe into sexualised deepfakes created by Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok.
SPORTS Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez’s historic run at the Australian Open ended on Jan. 23, losing 3-6, 7-6 (3), 3-6 to Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in a third-round match.
﻿