Central Bank revises reserve requirements

  • February 24 2021 11:08:39

Central Bank revises reserve requirements

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Central Bank revises reserve requirements

Turkey's Central Bank on Feb. 24 revised its regulations on reserve requirements to improve the effectiveness of the monetary transmission mechanism in the country.

The bank increased Turkish lira reserve requirement ratios by 200 basis points- for all liability types and maturity brackets.

It noted: "The upper limit of the facility for holding FX [foreign exchange] has been decreased from 30% to 20% of Turkish lira reserve requirements.

"The upper limit of the facility for holding standard gold has been decreased from 20% to 15% of Turkish lira reserve requirements."So the bank expects that Turkish-lira-denominated required reserves will increase by approximately 25 billion Turkish liras, while FX and gold will be down by $500 million.

"In addition, the remuneration rate applied to TL-denominated required reserves has been increased by 150 basis points to 13.5%," it said, adding: "These changes will be effective from the calculation date of 19 February 2021 with the maintenance period starting on 5 March 2021."

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

    Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

  2. Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

    Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

  3. Turkey seeks 'win-win' relationship with US: Erdoğan

    Turkey seeks 'win-win' relationship with US: Erdoğan

  4. Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

    Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

  5. Turkey to launch platform to curb online disinformation

    Turkey to launch platform to curb online disinformation
Recommended
Turkish Treasury borrows over $1 bln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows over $1 bln through auctions
Power output from wind hits 10.7 percent

Power output from wind hits 10.7 percent
Bookings soar as Britons hope for travel restart

Bookings soar as Britons hope for travel restart
Road motor vehicle registrations up in January

Road motor vehicle registrations up in January

Ukraine expects participation of more Turkish firms

Ukraine expects participation of more Turkish firms

Turkish, Kiwi experts discuss smart agriculture

Turkish, Kiwi experts discuss 'smart agriculture'

WORLD Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road

Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road

Tiger Woods crashed his SUV on sweeping, downhill road in the Los Angels suburbs on Feb. 23 morning, and doctors tried to stabilize “significant” injuries to his right leg with rods and a combination of screws and pins.
ECONOMY Central Bank revises reserve requirements

Central Bank revises reserve requirements

Turkey's Central Bank on Feb. 24 revised its regulations on reserve requirements to improve the effectiveness of the monetary transmission mechanism in the country.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Göztepe edged out Fenerbahçe 1-0 on Feb. 21 in a Turkish Süper Lig game, giving Yellow Canaries a shock defeat.