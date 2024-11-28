Central Bank aims to lower interest rate to 21 pct by next year-end

Central Bank aims to lower interest rate to 21 pct by next year-end

ISTANBUL
Central Bank aims to lower interest rate to 21 pct by next year-end

The Central Bank of Türkiye targets to lower its policy interest rate to 21 percent by the end of 2025, the bank’s governor has said.

Speaking at the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO), Fatih Karahan said on Nov. 27 projections related to the underlying trend of inflation improved, albeit slower than anticipated.

“With the continuation of the disinflation process and the subsequent establishment of price stability, predictability will increase,” he said.

"Thus, investment, production and consumption decisions will be made with a longer-term perspective.”

Karahan noted that the disinflation process is ongoing and recalled that consumer inflation fell to 48.6 percent in October, a significant drop from its peak in May.

The bank expects 44 percent growth by the end of the year, he noted.

“In addition to the low core goods inflation, services sector inflation, where signs of improvement have become more evident, also plays a role in this development,” Karahan added.

"Inflation, which fell rapidly in the summer months due to the base effect, will continue to fall in the coming period with the improvement in monthly inflation."

Underlining that the bank will maintain its tight monetary policy stance in a way that ensures the continuation of disinflation, Karahan emphasized that the slowdown in the underlying trend of inflation continues and that the bank closely monitors the underlying trend of inflation.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gazas Cry to the World”

Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”
LATEST NEWS

  1. Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”

    Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”

  2. Presidency's Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”

    Presidency's Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”

  3. Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds

    Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds

  4. Erdoğan: World in 'clutches of conflicts'

    Erdoğan: World in 'clutches of conflicts'

  5. Özel faces probe for remarks on prosecutor

    Özel faces probe for remarks on prosecutor
Recommended
Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter
33 percent of exports are transported by road: Minister

33 percent of exports are transported by road: Minister
EBRD investments in Türkiye tops 21 bln euros

EBRD investments in Türkiye tops 21 bln euros
Turk Eximbank aims to expand interest-free banking

Turk Eximbank aims to expand interest-free banking
Early winter triggers busy tourism season at Palandöken

Early winter triggers busy tourism season at Palandöken
Black Friday deals target inflation-weary US consumers

'Black Friday' deals target inflation-weary US consumers
Chinas aging population fuels silver economy boom

China's aging population fuels 'silver economy' boom
WORLD London police probe ‘very serious’ PKK allegations

London police probe ‘very serious’ PKK allegations

The Metropolitan Police in London has announced that its counter-terrorism unit is probing "very serious" allegations as part of an ongoing investigation into activities suspected to be linked to the PKK terrorist organization.
ECONOMY Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Türkiye’s economy grew by 2.1 percent in the third quarter of 2024, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 29.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿