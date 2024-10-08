Center provides care for blind crane

ŞANLIURFA

A blind crane in the Gölpınar Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa is being cared for by the staff.

The crane was found in a weakened state by locals in the rural areas of the city four years ago and brought to the Gölpınar Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center under the Şanlıurfa Regional Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks.

Veterinarians at the center examined the bird and determined that it was blind. While treatments helped the crane regain physical strength, efforts to restore its vision were unsuccessful.

Since it would be difficult for the crane to survive on its own in the wild, staff at the center began caring for the bird, feeding it by hand as it struggles to find food.

Uğur Özbay, the veterinarian of the center said that they treat and release many animals back into the wild.

“The crane was very weak and unable to fly. In our first examination, we realized that its eyes were blind. We worked on it for a few years, but its blindness was the result of high blood pressure. Despite all our efforts, we couldn't restore its vision. So, we have been caring for it for four years. The crane, which has an important place in Turkish culture, now stays with us as a guest. We introduce it to kindergarten and primary school children to increase their love for nature, and we take care of it like it is one of our own.”

Özbay explained that they keep the crane at the center to protect it, saying, “It is very special to us. This center was established many years ago, and over time, many personnel, workers, and veterinarians have come and gone, but our oldest resident has always been this crane.”

Özbay also mentioned that they hand-feed the crane when it doesn't eat on its own, saying, “When feeding the bird, we move it to a calmer area. Once we are sure it has eaten a certain amount, we stop feeding. We take care of it like it is our baby or child. Just as we would check whether a child is eating, we have been doing the same for this crane for four years."