Çavuşoğlu, Lavrov speak over phone

ANKARA

AA Photo

Turkish foreign minister in a phone call with his Russian counterpart discussed the upcoming meeting between the presidents of two countries, according to diplomatic sources on March 1.

Turkey's Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Russia's Sergey Lavrov discussed the agenda of the forthcoming meeting between the two leaders, state-run Anadolu Agency cited anonymous sources as saying.

On Feh. 29, Çavuşoğlu had told reporters that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will meet at the beginning of March.

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on Feb. 28 also said that Erdoğan and Putin in their phone conversation agreed to meet face to face soon.

Meanwhile, Çavuşoğlu on March 1 said that Turkey will “break all the treacherous hands extending to our nation’s flag,” in reference to the newly launched "Operation Spring Shield" in Idlib.

"With our operations Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Peace Spring, and now Operation Spring Shield, we will break all treacherous hands extending to our nation's flag. May Allah protect our heroes who are fighting for the sake of our flag," he said.