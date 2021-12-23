Çavuşoğlu holds phone call with German counterpart

  • December 23 2021 14:33:00

Çavuşoğlu holds phone call with German counterpart

ANKARA
Çavuşoğlu holds phone call with German counterpart

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Dec. 23 held his first discussion with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock of the new coalition government in Germany.

In addition to the relations between the two countries, issues such as the situation in Afghanistan, the tension between Russia and Ukraine, along with the threat of deterioration of the integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina due to the decision taken by Bosnian Serbs were discussed during the phone conversation, according to the foreign ministry.

On Dec. 21, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a phone conversation with new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to congratulate him on his new post.

Erdoğan said he was hopeful that the two countries’ bilateral ties will be guided by common sense and a strategic view, emphasizing the need for close coordination and regular contact, according to a statement by the Turkish Directorate of Communications.

Scholz started his new post on Dec. 8, after his Social Democratic Party (SPD) reached a coalition agreement with the Greens and Free Democrats (FDP).

Turkey, Heiko Maas,

ECONOMY Turkish lira continues rebound following govt measures

Turkish lira continues rebound following gov't measures

MOST POPULAR

  1. Central Bank issues FX rates for new scheme

    Central Bank issues FX rates for new scheme

  2. Turkey’s new economic model successful: Erdoğan

    Turkey’s new economic model successful: Erdoğan

  3. Turkish Halloween ‘Bocuk night’ to be celebrated in mid-Jan

    Turkish Halloween ‘Bocuk night’ to be celebrated in mid-Jan

  4. US diplomat arrested on suspicion of selling fake passport

    US diplomat arrested on suspicion of selling fake passport

  5. Old Turkish feast Nartugan celebrated in tourism hotspot

    Old Turkish feast Nartugan celebrated in tourism hotspot
Recommended
Erdoğan congratulates German Chancellor Scholz on his taking office

Erdoğan congratulates German Chancellor Scholz on his taking office
Turkish, Qatar firms ‘ink deal for Afghan airports’: Minister

Turkish, Qatar firms ‘ink deal for Afghan airports’: Minister
Ankara to continue to deepen ties with African nations: Official

Ankara to continue to deepen ties with African nations: Official
Turkey calls for coordinated humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Turkey calls for coordinated humanitarian aid to Afghanistan 
Armenia appoints special representative for normalization with Turkey

Armenia appoints special representative for normalization with Turkey
EU enlargement decisions do not help efforts for positive agenda: Foreign Ministry

EU enlargement decisions do not help efforts for positive agenda: Foreign Ministry
WORLD Morocco sees room for return to normal in German ties

Morocco sees room for 'return to normal' in German ties

Morocco on Dec. 22 spoke of a potential renewal of diplomatic ties with Germany that have been effectively frozen for months, after encouraging comments from Berlin’s new government.

ECONOMY Turkish lira continues rebound following govt measures

Turkish lira continues rebound following gov't measures

Turkey’s currency has continued to make significant gains on Dec. 23 after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced extraordinary measures that aim to safeguard deposits in the lira against volatility seen in recent weeks and boost confidence among Turks as they have watched their buying power erode.
SPORTS World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

Turkish taekwondo world champion İrem Yaman has announced an unexpectedly shocking decision of her retirement at just 26 years of age.