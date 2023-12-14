Caucasus closer to peace than ever before: Fidan

BAKU

Türkiye has welcomed the recent confidence-building measures taken by Armenia and Azerbaijan and underlined that the South Caucasus is closer to historic peace than ever before with calls on the third parties not to hinder the talks between the two countries.

“We are closer to regional peace and stability more than ever. We are in uninterrupted coordination with Azerbaijan for seizing this opportunity,” Fidan told reporters at a press conference with Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov in Baku on Dec. 14.

Fidan paid a one-day visit to Baku where he had talks with his counterpart on bilateral issues as well as regional developments, particularly on the ongoing peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He was also received by President Ilham Aliyev.

Fidan expressed Türkiye’s satisfaction by recent confidence-building steps taken by the two countries, saying “We wish that additional steps will be taken, and these will pave the way for a lasting agreement between the two sides. Also, we think that these moves should also convey necessary messages to the third parties.”

Armenia and Azerbaijan are on the verge of an agreement and this will bring peace, welfare and stability to the region Fidan said, urging the Armenia diaspora to stop its efforts to abuse the difficulties the Armenian people are facing. “Instead of doing this, they should use their energy for Armenians to be in good relations with their neighboring countries,” Fidan stressed.

“Having welfare and stability in the Caucasus is to everyone’s benefit,” the minister said, calling on all the parties not to miss this very big opportunity which will have a game-changer impact in the region and in the world.

No hindrance in front of Ankara-Yerevan normalization

Hakan Fidan also underlined that Türkiye and Armenia are also in a process of normalization that it will accomplish soon after Armenia and Azerbaijan sign the lasting peace agreement. “We have kept saying that the momentum [between Azerbaijan and Armenia] will positively reflect on the normalization process between Türkiye and Azerbaijan,” he said, adding there was no hindrance to this end.

Ankara and Yerevan had four rounds of talks for normalization with the objective of the establishment of diplomatic ties and opening the borders. Ankara says it awaits the completion of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia to start a new era in its ties with Yerevan.

Bayramov, for his part, underlined that the ball is in the Armenian court for peace. “Azerbaijan has many times called on Armenia for peace,” the minister stressed, underlining that Türkiye’s role for bringing stability and comfort is very important.

“Armenia should be pragmatic and see that Türkiye’s presence at the negotiation table will be useful for Armenia, too,” he suggested.

Holistic approach to energy cooperation

The two ministers also discussed energy and economic ties. Fidan underlined that the use of the full capacity of the Baku-Ceyhan oil pipeline and carrying the Caspian natural gas to Europe through Türkiye are strategic objectives for the two countries.

Türkiye is pursuing a holistic approach to all energy and transportation projects in the Caucasus. Increasing the capacity of the TANAP (Trans Anatolian Pipeline), the accomplishment of the railway between Kars and Nakhichevan and the pipeline between Iğdır and Nakhichevan are among the priorities.