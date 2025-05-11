Carmakers adjust their EVs to boost sales in Turkish market

Carmakers adjust their EVs to boost sales in Turkish market

ISTANBUL
Carmakers adjust their EVs to boost sales in Turkish market

Major foreign carmakers are adjusting engine power and equipment to take advantage of the lower special consumption tax (SCT) applied to EVs.

EVs with an engine power not exceeding 160 kW and a tax base below 1.45 million Turkish Liras are subject to the 10 percent SCT, while the tax rate for gasoline and diesel-powered cars is at least 80 percent.

Brands that sell the fossil fuel-powered version of the same vehicle, with SCT rates reaching 150 percent, intentionally lower the power of their electric versions specifically for Türkiye.

By doing so, they qualify for the 40 percent or 60 percent SCT brackets, gaining significant advantages in pricing and market competitiveness.

This tax advantage has led to a rapid increase in the number of brands redesigning their electric vehicle models specifically for Türkiye over the past year.

Some have adjusted engine power, while others have tweaked equipment levels to qualify for the 10 percent SCT bracket. Following BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla, Hyundai and Volvo, Chinese carmaker BYD has followed suit.

The Chinese carmaker has adjusted its sedan model, Seal, for Türkiye by modifying its electric motor to fit the 10 percent SCT bracket. As a result, its price has dropped from 3 million liras to 1.93 million liras.

With this move, BYD’s Seal model joins the competition in the 10 percent SCT category, alongside Togg T10X, Tesla Model Y SR, MINI Countryman E and KIA EV3, intensifying the race among affordable luxury EVs in Türkiye.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() PKK announces dissolution, declares end to armed struggle

PKK announces dissolution, declares end to armed struggle
LATEST NEWS

  1. PKK announces dissolution, declares end to armed struggle

    PKK announces dissolution, declares end to armed struggle

  2. US, China to publish details of 'substantial' trade talks in Geneva

    US, China to publish details of 'substantial' trade talks in Geneva

  3. Groundbreaking Cameroonian curator Kouoh dies

    Groundbreaking Cameroonian curator Kouoh dies

  4. Archaeological treasure in Düzce being uncovered

    Archaeological treasure in Düzce being uncovered

  5. Juiciest bite ever

    Juiciest bite ever
Recommended
US, China to publish details of substantial trade talks in Geneva

US, China to publish details of 'substantial' trade talks in Geneva
Chip factory to be built in Central Anatolian province

Chip factory to be built in Central Anatolian province
Inflation expectations require maintaining tight policy: Karahan

Inflation expectations require maintaining tight policy: Karahan
Airports serve over 64 million passengers in January-March

Airports serve over 64 million passengers in January-March
Turkcell posts 3.1 bln Turkish Lira net income in first quarter

Turkcell posts 3.1 bln Turkish Lira net income in first quarter
With papacy, Leo XIV inherits Vatican money troubles

With papacy, Leo XIV inherits Vatican money troubles
WORLD No ceasefire or prisoner release in exchange for US-Israeli hostage: Netanyahu

No ceasefire or prisoner release in exchange for US-Israeli hostage: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that the release of a U.S.-Israeli hostage announced by Hamas would not lead to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip or the release of Palestinian prisoners.
ECONOMY US, China to publish details of substantial trade talks in Geneva

US, China to publish details of 'substantial' trade talks in Geneva

The U.S. and China will Monday give details of "substantial progress" touted by Washington on trade talks aimed at ending a devastating tariff war launched by U.S. President Donald Trump that has wiped billions off equities and brought chaos to international commerce.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿