Card payments climb 47 percent in February: Data

Card payments climb 47 percent in February: Data

ISTANBUL
Card payments climb 47 percent in February: Data

The number of credit cards in Türkiye rose to 144.7 million as of February, while debit cards reached 213.4 million and prepaid cards 111.5 million, according to data from the Interbank Card Center (BKM).

Compared with the same month last year, credit card numbers increased 10 percent and debit cards 8 percent, bringing the total number of cards in circulation to 469.6 million.

BKM data also showed that payments made with credit cards, debit cards and prepaid cards in February totaled 2.241 trillion Turkish Liras, marking a 47 percent annual increase.

Of that amount, 1.92 trillion liras was spent via credit cards, 313.5 billion liras via debit cards and 7.9 billion liras via prepaid cards, underlining the continued dominance of credit cards in household spending.

Online card payments remained one of the strongest drivers of growth. Internet-based card payments rose 52 percent year-on-year to 675 billion liras in February, according to BKM’s monthly data.

The official BKM online payments table shows February’s total online card payment volume at 675.5 billion liras, up from 443.95 billion liras in the same month of 2025.

 

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