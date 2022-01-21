Car swept away in floods found 5 months later

KASTAMONU
A car that swept away in a massive flood disaster in Turkey’s Black Sea region last summer has washed up on the shore 4 kilometers away from where it was parked five months ago.

A group of citizens walking on the Black Sea province of Kastamonu’s Abana beach informed police forces and local authorities after they saw a large object drifting towards the shore among the waves.

The owner of the vehicle, which was taken out from the sea by municipality teams with the help of a construction machine, was determined by the chassis number determined after the examination by traffic police.

It was revealed that the vehicle was swept into the sea in the Ilish village in Bozkurt district during the flood disaster that occurred on August 11, 2021.

Floods following torrential rain claimed 82 lives, mostly in Kastamonu’s Bozkurt, one of the hardest-hit settlements along with the Ayancık district of neighboring Sinop province, during which waters reached a height of 4 meters.

