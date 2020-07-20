Car bombing kills 7 civilians in NW Syria

  • July 20 2020 09:29:44

Car bombing kills 7 civilians in NW Syria

AZAZ- Anadolu Agency
Car bombing kills 7 civilians in NW Syria

At least seven civilians were killed and 85 injured on July 19 in a bomb attack in northwestern Syria.

The casualties occurred when an explosives-laden vehicle blew up in the city of Azaz, according to a security source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The YPG/PKK terrorists carry out such attacks but do not claim responsibility as they end up harming civilians, the source added.

Injured civilians, who were in critical condition, were brought to Turkey, the source added.

Earlier Sunday, also 13 people, including children, were injured in a terror attack in Afrin, northwestern Syria.

The YPG/PKK terror organization, which continues to attack from Syria's Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions, often targets Jarabulus, Azaz and Afrin.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and European Union- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s first indigenous car to be ready by 2022

    Turkey’s first indigenous car to be ready by 2022

  2. Turkey suspends flights to Iran, Afghanistan due to coronavirus outbreak

    Turkey suspends flights to Iran, Afghanistan due to coronavirus outbreak

  3. Athletes swim to Turkish Cyprus to draw attention to sports embargoes

    Athletes swim to Turkish Cyprus to draw attention to sports embargoes

  4. Squirrels get ready for winter at Istanbul's Emirgan Woods

    Squirrels get ready for winter at Istanbul's Emirgan Woods

  5. Infection cases keep dropping in Turkey

    Infection cases keep dropping in Turkey
Recommended
EU tries to save virus aid plan as global deaths surge

EU tries to save virus aid plan as global deaths surge

UAEs Amal spacecraft rockets toward Mars in Arab world 1st

UAE's Amal spacecraft rockets toward Mars in Arab world 1st
Portland mayor wants federal agents out of restive US city

Portland mayor wants federal agents out of restive US city
Libyan army dispatches military vehicles to Sirte

Libyan army dispatches military vehicles to Sirte
Iran sends downed Ukrainian planes black box to France

Iran sends downed Ukrainian plane's black box to France
Russian envoy denies Moscow helped hackers target virus vaccine

Russian envoy denies Moscow helped hackers target virus vaccine

WORLD Car bombing kills 7 civilians in NW Syria

Car bombing kills 7 civilians in NW Syria

At least seven civilians were killed and 85 injured on July 19 in a bomb attack in northwestern Syria.

ECONOMY Outbreak hits property sales to foreigners

Outbreak hits property sales to foreigners

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected property sales to foreign nationals, official data have shown.
SPORTS Medipol Başakşehir win 1st ever Turkish Süper Lig title

Medipol Başakşehir win 1st ever Turkish Süper Lig title

Medipol Başakşehir clinched the Turkish Super Lig title with a 1-0 victory over HK Kayserispor.