Car and pedestrian mobility drops significantly in Turkey

  • April 16 2020 13:16:54

Car and pedestrian mobility drops significantly in Turkey

ISTANBUL
Car and pedestrian mobility drops significantly in Turkey

The number of people who drive cars and pedestrians on the streets in Turkey has declined significantly amid the coronavirus pandemic, Apple’s new mobility trends reports have shown. 

The data compiled and made publicly available by Apple show the change in volume of people driving, walking or taking public transit in their communities across the globe.

Turkey-specific statistics suggest that the volume of people driving declined by 58 percent between Jan. 13 and April 14 while the volume of people walking show a 66 percent drop in the same period.

Google’s own mobility tracker also produced similar results for Turkey.

Visits and time spent in retail and recreational facilities, such as restaurants, cafes, shopping centers, theme parks, museums, libraries and movie theaters, declined as much as 92 percent from Feb. 29 to April 11, according to Google’s community mobility report.

Visits to grocery markets, food warehouses and pharmacies plunged 83 percent over the same period while the corresponding figure for parks was an 81 percent decline.

Mobility trends for public transport hubs such as metro, bus and train stations pointed to a sharp 90 percent decline from Feb. 29 to April 11, suggesting that people are increasingly avoiding public transport.

The Turkish government has been repeatedly calling on people to stay at home and heed social distancing rules.

It also has introduced a number of measures to curb the spread of the virus, including restrictions on intercity travel, weekend lockdowns in larger cities, the closure of non-essential stores and schools.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey passes bill to tackle pandemic's impact

    Turkey passes bill to tackle pandemic's impact

  2. Quarantines imposed in 227 residential areas in 58 provinces

    Quarantines imposed in 227 residential areas in 58 provinces

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,518, with 69,392 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,518, with 69,392 total cases

  4. Turkey completes first phase of vaccine efforts

    Turkey completes first phase of vaccine efforts

  5. Turkey begins distribution of cash aid to households

    Turkey begins distribution of cash aid to households
Recommended
Border town school produces ventilator

Border town school produces ventilator
Azerbaijani leader thanks Turkey for show of solidarity

Azerbaijani leader thanks Turkey for show of solidarity
Turkish soldier killed in terrorist attack in Iraq

Turkish soldier killed in terrorist attack in Iraq

Ankara sends aid to Arab countries to fight coronavirus

Ankara sends aid to Arab countries to fight coronavirus

Britain thanks NATO ally Turkey for coronavirus support

Britain thanks NATO ally Turkey for coronavirus support
Defense Minister Akar joins NATO meeting on COVID-19

Defense Minister Akar joins NATO meeting on COVID-19

WORLD Global coronavirus death toll crosses 130,000 mark

Global coronavirus death toll crosses 130,000 mark

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus crossed the 130,000 mark on April 16, according to Johns Hopkins University.
ECONOMY Buffets to be history after pandemic: Experts

Buffets to be history after pandemic: Experts

The novel coronavirus outbreak is expected to completely change some stereotyped habits in tourism, as sector representatives expect buffets to be a thing of the past once the coronavirus pandemic ends because of attitudes concerning meal consumption.
SPORTS Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.