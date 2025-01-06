Cappadocia launches microlight flights for tourism

NEVŞEHİR

Cappadocia, Türkiye’s iconic region known for its fairy chimneys and underground cities in the Central Anatolian city of Nevşehir, has introduced a thrilling new way for tourists to explore its stunning landscapes: Microlight flights.

The lightweight motorized aircraft experience allows visitors to soar above the region’s unique geological formations, historical sites and valleys, offering a charming perspective from the sky.

Following official approvals, microlight flights have recently begun operating in Cappadocia, adding to the region’s diverse tourism activities such as hot air balloon rides, hiking and cultural tours.

Sultan Şen, a representative from the company offering the 20-minute flights, described the initiative as an exciting new chapter for Cappadocia tourism.

“We’re delighted to introduce microlight flights, a fresh and exhilarating activity that enhances the visitor experience. Seeing the fairy chimneys and valleys from above is a truly unforgettable adventure,” she told reporters.

Unlike hot air balloon rides, microlight flights cater to thrill-seekers, providing a more dynamic and adrenaline-filled adventure. Pilots accompany passengers on two-seater microlight aircraft, ensuring a safe yet exhilarating journey.

“Microlight flights offer an exciting way to explore Cappadocia, combining stunning views with a sense of freedom,” pilot Serkan Şen emphasized.

“Passengers are amazed by the experience and the beauty of the region from above.”

The journey typically begins in the Paşabağı area, taking passengers over key landmarks such as Çavuşin, Love Valley, Red Valley, Göreme, Ortahisar and the iconic Üç Güzeller rock formations.

According to pilot Mehmet Nuri Şen, the flight route covers areas that would take a full day to explore on the ground, offering a condensed yet comprehensive view of Cappadocia in just 20 minutes.

“Microlight flights are not just about the stunning visuals; they’re also about the thrill of the ride,” he said. “Passengers feel the wind as we navigate the skies, and the adrenaline rush makes the experience even more memorable. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Tourists have also shared their enthusiasm for the new adventure. Hülya Poyraz, a recent participant, described her experience as “unforgettable.”

“Seeing fairy chimneys, valleys and landmarks from such a height felt like being a bird. The pilot’s control in the air was impressive, and I’d recommend this to everyone,” she remarked.

The new activity comes amid a record-breaking year for Cappadocia’s hot air balloon tourism.

According to Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, 2024 saw 933,000 hot air balloon passengers, marking a 25 percent increase compared to the previous year. He noted that over 80 percent of balloon flights in Türkiye take place in Cappadocia.

Microlight flights now offer an alternative for those seeking a different way to experience Cappadocia’s breathtaking beauty.