Cappadocia hosts record number of tourists

NEVŞEHİR
Cappadocia, the popular destination in the central Anatolian province of Nevşehir, broke a new visitor record.

The region’s Nevşehir, Ürgüp and Hacıbektaş Archaeology and Ethnography Museums, Karanlık, El Nazar, Gülşehir, Derinkuyu, Kaymaklı, Özkonak, Tatlarin and Mazı underground cities, Göreme Open Air Museum, Zelve ancient site, Gülşehir Open Palace Ruins, Hacıbektaş Veli Museum and Hacıbektaş Atatürk House were visited by 4,256,129 local and foreign tourists in the first 10 months of the year.

Nevşehir Governor Ali Fidan said, "The Cappadocia region is one of the most important tourism centers in Türkiye and the world with its unique natural beauties and rich historical and cultural texture of many civilizations. Nevşehir, located in the center of the Cappadocia region, is famous for its fairy chimneys and underground cities. It offers many different alternatives to visitors with its valleys, rock-carved churches, open-air museums, balloon tours, health and faith tourism, as well as local foods and handicrafts.”

Stating that an all-time record was broken with the number of local and foreign visitors in the first 10 months of this year, the governor said, “We have exceeded the number of visitors, which was 4,192,070 in 2022, in the first 10 months of 2023. We predict that the number of visitors will reach 5 million by the end of the year.

He also added that visitors from Spain, the U.S., Indonesia, South Korea and Italy are in the top five.

