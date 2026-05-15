Cappadocia gears up for thematic tourism boost

NEVŞEHİR

Türkiye is set to support new thematic tourism investments in the central province of Nevşehir’s world-renowned Cappadocia region, including museums dedicated to viticulture and carpet weaving, as part of a broader effort to attract higher-spending visitors.

Announced by Ahiler Development Agency (AHİKA), operating under the Industry and Technology Ministry’s local development project, the initiative will offer grants and investment incentives for projects such as thematic museums, art galleries, congress centers and exhibition venues.

AHİKA Secretary-General Bekir Varol said Cappadocia already attracts some of the most highly educated international visitors to Türkiye due to its deep historical and cultural heritage.

“Many civilizations have lived in this region, making Cappadocia a unique cultural destination,” Varol said, noting that the institution is implementing several projects to promote sustainable, high-quality tourism in the region.

According to Varol, the latest support package will include VAT exemptions for machinery and equipment purchases, customs duty exemptions, corporate tax reductions and social security premium support for employers. Interest support will also be provided for investment loans.

He said investors could receive tax reductions covering up to 50 percent of an investment’s value. For a project worth 1 billion Turkish Liras ($22 million), incentives could reach 500 million liras ($11 million).

Loan interest support may amount to as much as 301 million liras ($6.6 million)

Authorities may also allocate land for approved projects if necessary, he added.



The program particularly encourages investments highlighting regional culture, including museums focused on Cappadocia’s long-standing wine-making traditions and world-famous carpet craftsmanship.

“With the realization of such cultural investments, we expect to see a growing demand for our region and country, particularly from what we define as ‘quality tourists,’” Varol explained.

Officials expect the new cultural attractions to increase the average length of tourist stays in the region from two days to as many as four days, while also contributing to local employment.

“As the number of museums and art galleries increases, visitors will naturally spend more time in the region,” Varol said. “This will increase tourism revenue and indirectly create more jobs.”

Cappadocia’s museums and archaeological sites welcomed 4.5 million visitors last year, as tourists from all around the world flocked to experience its unique historical and cultural heritage.