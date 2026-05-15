Adana set to build sports museum to honor Terim

ADANA

Authorities will build a new sports museum dedicated to renowned football coach Fatih Terim in the southern province of Adana’s Sarıçam district following instructions from Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli.

According to local authorities, the museum’s interior will feature three dome-shaped sections inspired by the design of a football. Each dome will focus on a different chapter of Terim’s life and career.

Born and raised in Adana, Terim is one of the most influential figures in Turkish football history and is known by the nickname “The Emperor.”

The first section will highlight Terim’s early years in Adana, including his childhood, roots and first experiences in local football.

The second dome will focus on his managerial achievements, particularly his success with Istanbul club Galatasaray and the Turkish national team, along with his international coaching career.

The third area will present a more personal side of Terim, focusing on his family life and personal values outside football.

Sarıçam Mayor Bilal Uludağ said the project aims to preserve and pass on Terim’s legacy to future generations. He noted that the complex will include not only the museum, but also a sports center and sports park.

According to Uludağ, the museum entrance will be designed to resemble the tunnel entrances of football stadiums.

The project is set to break ground this September, with the official opening slated for 2027.