Russia pummels Kiev, killing at least 24 and denting peace hopes

KIEV

Apartment interiors are seen in a damaged residential house following Russian missile attack in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday, May 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Ukrainian emergency services said Friday that a massive Russian missile and drone attack that pummelled Kiev the previous day killed at least 24 people, further shredding hopes of a halt to Moscow's grinding invasion.

AFP journalists in the capital heard air raid sirens wailing across the city on Thursday before several hours of thunderous explosions and flashes in the sky sent Kiev residents running to shelter in metro stations.

The Ukrainian air force said Russia had launched 675 attack drones and 56 missiles, mainly at Kiev, adding its air defense units had downed 652 of the drones and 41 missiles.

"Everything was burning. People were screaming... people were shouting," Andriy, a Kiev resident still wearing a nightgown and with blood stains on his shirt, told AFP near a collapsed Soviet-era residential building.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said 20 sites in the capital were damaged, including homes, a school, a veterinary clinic and other civilian infrastructure.

"Work is still ongoing in Kiev at the site of the strike on the building — a Russian missile strike that literally levelled a residential block, from the first to the ninth floor," he said in a Thursday evening address.

Twenty-four people, including three children, were killed and 47 were wounded in the attacks, Ukraine's emergency service said Friday, updating a previous death toll.

Seven bodies were pulled from the rubble of a single destroyed residential building — three men, three women and a young girl, police said.

The two nations frequently exchange overnight aerial attacks, and officials in western Russia said later Friday that Ukrainian strikes on the city of Ryazan killed three people and wounded at least 12 others.

Russian attacks also wounded people in the southern regions of Odesa and Kherson, and in the eastern region of Kharkiv.

"These are definitely not the actions of those who believe the war is coming to an end. It is important that partners do not remain silent about this strike," Zelensky said.

Ukraine said it shot down 94 percent of all drones and 73 percent of the missiles fired by Russia.

"The most difficult challenge is defending against ballistic missiles," he said.

A slew of Ukraine's allies, including the United Kingdom, Estonia, Latvia, Finland, the Netherlands, Moldova and Slovakia, condemned the fatal attacks.

"By bombing civilians, Russia demonstrates less its strength than its weakness: it is running out of solutions on the military front and does not know how to end its war of aggression," French President Emmanuel Macron said.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said the attacks on Kiev showed that Russia "openly mocks" efforts to end the war.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine more than four years ago, said the wave of missiles and drones had targeted military-linked sites and energy facilities that support the Ukrainian army.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that Friday would be a day of mourning in the capital "in memory of the victims of the enemy's most massive attack" on Kiev.

He said flags will be flown at half-mast and entertainments events will be prohibited.

The conflict is the worst in Europe since World War II and has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions more.

Emergency service workers were seen hauling from the site those wounded and killed in the strikes, and residents cried as they waited for news of loved ones and neighbours.

The barrage is the latest setback for efforts to end the conflict after U.S. President Donald Trump raised faint hopes for peace by brokering a three-day ceasefire between Kiev and Moscow last week.

Russia's leader Vladimir Putin also suggested the war could be winding down.

But the brief truce was marred by allegations of violations and both sides resumed attacks straight after.

Russia's army fired more than 1,500 drones at Ukraine over Wednesday and Thursday, Kiev's air force said.

"This barbaric attack during such an important summit shows that the Russian regime poses a global threat to international security. Instead of peace and development, Moscow pursues aggression and terror," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said.

Russian drones on Thursday also struck a UN vehicle in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, Zelensky said, accusing Moscow of having deliberately targeted it, but adding there were no casualties.