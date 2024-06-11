Candidate arrested for cheating using AI in university exam

ISPARTA

A test taker was arrested after he was caught attempting to cheat during Türkiye’s mass university entrance examination using high-tech gadgets.

The incident occurred during the Basic Proficiency Test (TYT) on June 8, revealing the lengths some are willing to go to secure university admission.

The candidate identifies as M.E.E. had meticulously planned the cheating attempt, embedding a camera in his shirt button and concealing the electronic device in the lining of his shoe.

M.E.E. managed to bypass police control at the exam hall entrance, subsequently retrieving the device in the restroom.

Once inside the exam hall, M.E.E. began photographing exam questions and transmitting them to his accomplice, A.B., who was stationed outside. A.B. utilized ChatGPT to generate answers, which were then relayed back to M.E.E.’s headset via the router.

Despite the elaborate scheme, police grew suspicious of M.E.E’s suspicious behavior and intervened. They confiscated a router disguised as a credit card, three cameras disguised as buttons and M.E.E’s personal phone.

Both M.E.E. and A.B. were detained, with M.E.E. facing charges which could lead to imprisonment.

IT expert Osman Demircan commented on the incident and said, “ChatGPT detects not only written questions but also any image and if it is a question, it can be used in any processes such as solving that question. In this case, all the necessary technological mechanisms were set up for the system to work properly.”

Demircan further emphasized the dual potential of artificial intelligence and stated, “Artificial intelligence systems can be used for malicious actions as well as for good. Extra measures should be taken to prevent these and similar cheating attempts in future exams.”

Authorities are considering enhanced use of metal detectors and more thorough candidate searches to prevent such occurrences.

Demircan advised that law enforcement should also monitor individuals using computers or phones near exam centers and be vigilant about vehicles parked nearby, as they could be involved in cheating attempts.