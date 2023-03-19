Çanakkale represents a milestone in founding of Turkish Republic: Erdoğan

Çanakkale represents a milestone in founding of Turkish Republic: Erdoğan

ÇANAKKALE
Çanakkale represents a milestone in founding of Turkish Republic: Erdoğan

Çanakkale represents a milestone of a time when the nation, whose history is full of glorious victories, found its genuine identity, regained its vitality, and rose from its ashes just like a phoenix, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on March 18, marking the 108th anniversary of the Çanakkale victory.

“Having brought the most advanced armies of the era to their knees despite all the shortcomings and poverty, our nation, with its victory in Çanakkale, also equipped itself with the faith, determination and the spirit of resistance that were to pave the way for victory in our War of Independence,” Erdoğan said, addressing the ceremony for March 18 Martyrs’ Day and 108th Anniversary of Çanakkale Victory at the Martyrs’ Monument in Çanakkale.

“Gazi Mustafa Kemal, the founder of our Turkish Republic, describes Çanakkale as a victory which liberated our today, reacknowledged the valor and grandeur of our history and rendered these lands our eternal home,” Erdoğan said, saluting the martyrs.

As regards the ongoing efforts to heal the wounds inflicted by the deadly Feb. 6 quakes, Erdoğan stated: “We can overcome the disaster of the century with unity and solidarity just as we did 108 years ago when we accomplished the impossible by standing shoulder to shoulder. The picture of unity and solidarity which is drawn by our nation since the first moments of the earthquakes give us hope and confidence in this regard.”

Encouraged by citizens’ will and determination to hold on to life in the quake-hit cities he visits, Erdoğan said. “We will not allow this spirit of mobilization to be undermined and will revive our cities as soon as possible by working day and night.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Seddülbahir Castle and Gelibolu-Eceabat state road on March 18, Erdoğan also said they were working to better prepare Türkiye against all kinds of disasters and threats.

“One by one, we are eliminating the obstacles and excuses that will prevent Türkiye from its endeavor to provide a safe, peaceful and prosperous future for every member of our nation. The only thing we need to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the crises the world is going through is to firmly uphold the climate of stability and confidence. If we achieve this, no one will be able to stop us from reaching our goals,” he stated.

Underlining that the Gelibolu-Eceabat Divided Road Project will further raise the transportation infrastructure standards of the region, Erdoğan said the project will facilitate access to the historical peninsula on the European side of Çanakkale.

“As we have always said, it is these investments that will develop, grow and bring Türkiye closer to its goals. We see each of the projects we have realized in our country in the past 20 years as building blocks leading to the vision of the Century of Türkiye that we are preparing for the new century of our republic,” he stated.

Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,

TÜRKIYE Election calendar starts to run

Election calendar starts to run
LATEST NEWS

  1. Election calendar starts to run

    Election calendar starts to run

  2. MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member

    MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member

  3. Death toll rises to 49,589 in quakes, 18 in floods: Oktay

    Death toll rises to 49,589 in quakes, 18 in floods: Oktay

  4. Çanakkale represents a milestone in founding of Turkish Republic: Erdoğan

    Çanakkale represents a milestone in founding of Turkish Republic: Erdoğan

  5. Meta launches paid verification subscription service in US

    Meta launches paid verification subscription service in US
Recommended
Election calendar starts to run

Election calendar starts to run
MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member

MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member
Death toll rises to 49,589 in quakes, 18 in floods: Oktay

Death toll rises to 49,589 in quakes, 18 in floods: Oktay
EU to hold donors’ conference for quake-hit Türkiye, Syria

EU to hold donors’ conference for quake-hit Türkiye, Syria
Quake-hit areas under threat of ‘debris flow’: Expert

Quake-hit areas under threat of ‘debris flow’: Expert
Turks prioritize economy in studying abroad: Survey

Turks prioritize economy in studying abroad: Survey
WORLD Israelis protest legal overhaul plans for 11th week

Israelis protest legal overhaul plans for 11th week

Israelis on Saturday took to the streets in protests, now in their 11th week, against plans by Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-line government to overhaul the country’s legal system.

ECONOMY Meta launches paid verification subscription service in US

Meta launches paid verification subscription service in US

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, launched a paid subscription service in the U.S., allowing users on both platforms to pay for verification.

SPORTS Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Mathieu van der Poel won Milan-San Remo on March 18 to claim the first ‘Monument’ of the season and the race his grandfather Raymond Poulidor took 62 years ago.