Çanakkale represents a milestone in founding of Turkish Republic: Erdoğan

ÇANAKKALE

Çanakkale represents a milestone of a time when the nation, whose history is full of glorious victories, found its genuine identity, regained its vitality, and rose from its ashes just like a phoenix, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on March 18, marking the 108th anniversary of the Çanakkale victory.

“Having brought the most advanced armies of the era to their knees despite all the shortcomings and poverty, our nation, with its victory in Çanakkale, also equipped itself with the faith, determination and the spirit of resistance that were to pave the way for victory in our War of Independence,” Erdoğan said, addressing the ceremony for March 18 Martyrs’ Day and 108th Anniversary of Çanakkale Victory at the Martyrs’ Monument in Çanakkale.

“Gazi Mustafa Kemal, the founder of our Turkish Republic, describes Çanakkale as a victory which liberated our today, reacknowledged the valor and grandeur of our history and rendered these lands our eternal home,” Erdoğan said, saluting the martyrs.

As regards the ongoing efforts to heal the wounds inflicted by the deadly Feb. 6 quakes, Erdoğan stated: “We can overcome the disaster of the century with unity and solidarity just as we did 108 years ago when we accomplished the impossible by standing shoulder to shoulder. The picture of unity and solidarity which is drawn by our nation since the first moments of the earthquakes give us hope and confidence in this regard.”

Encouraged by citizens’ will and determination to hold on to life in the quake-hit cities he visits, Erdoğan said. “We will not allow this spirit of mobilization to be undermined and will revive our cities as soon as possible by working day and night.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Seddülbahir Castle and Gelibolu-Eceabat state road on March 18, Erdoğan also said they were working to better prepare Türkiye against all kinds of disasters and threats.

“One by one, we are eliminating the obstacles and excuses that will prevent Türkiye from its endeavor to provide a safe, peaceful and prosperous future for every member of our nation. The only thing we need to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the crises the world is going through is to firmly uphold the climate of stability and confidence. If we achieve this, no one will be able to stop us from reaching our goals,” he stated.

Underlining that the Gelibolu-Eceabat Divided Road Project will further raise the transportation infrastructure standards of the region, Erdoğan said the project will facilitate access to the historical peninsula on the European side of Çanakkale.

“As we have always said, it is these investments that will develop, grow and bring Türkiye closer to its goals. We see each of the projects we have realized in our country in the past 20 years as building blocks leading to the vision of the Century of Türkiye that we are preparing for the new century of our republic,” he stated.