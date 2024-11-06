Football federation to penalize clubs promoting illegal betting

ISTANBUL
The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has introduced new regulations to crack down on illegal betting advertisements in professional football.

According to the TFF, clubs found violating the new rules will face fines and, in case of repeated offenses, the deduction of points.

Under the updated guidelines, any club in the Turkish Super League involved in unauthorized betting promotions will face a tiered penalty system.

The first violation will result in a fine of 2 million Turkish Liras (around $58,000), and the second offense will incur a 5 million lira fine, and a third violation will see the fine increased to 10 million liras. For subsequent breaches, clubs will be fined 10 million liras for each offense, along with a three-point deduction from their league standings.

“It is forbidden to promote or advertise betting organizations not licensed by competent authorities,” the TFF stated. “This includes any media, billboards and other equipment used within stadium.”

The TFF emphasized that the ban also applies to entities affiliated with these betting organizations, including those involved in promoting and advertising activities in a way that suggests endorsement of illegal betting.

The global scale of the illegal betting market is staggering, with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime estimating its worth at $1.8 trillion. In Türkiye alone, the sector is projected to exceed 100 billion liras, according to the Financial Crimes Investigation Board.

