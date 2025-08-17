Çanakkale forest blaze closes key heritage site

ÇANAKKALE
A large forest fire has swept through the northwestern city of Çanakkale, prompting authorities to close a northern section of the Gallipoli historical site to visitors as a precaution on Aug. 17.

Driven by strong winds, the blaze broke out on Aug. 16 in the Gelibolu district and later spread to the town of Eceabat, forcing the evacuation of five villages.

Local residents joined firefighters in overnight efforts to contain the blaze, with operations continuing on the ground throughout the night.

At first light the morning on Aug. 17, aerial firefighting also resumed, including water drops by helicopters and planes.

While flames continued to burn across a wide area on Aug. 17, authorities said the fire did not reach the evacuated settlements.

The blaze also affected the historical site in the Gallipoli peninsula, home to key World War I memorials.

According to a statement from the Gallipoli Historical Site Directorate on Aug. 17, several locations in the historical site’s northern sections, as well as Bigalı Castle, Bigalı Atatürk House and the epic promotion center, will remain closed until further notice.

Hunting banned in fire-affected zones

In a separate announcement, the nature conservation body has said hunting will be prohibited in areas impacted by forest fires during the 2025-2026 season.

The agency stressed that wild animals have been severely affected by recent blazes and that the ban aims to support ecosystem recovery.

“This year, we are imposing a hunting ban in burned areas because animals flee in desperation to survive. It is unacceptable to allow hunting under such circumstances,” Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı told private broadcaster CNN Türk.

Türkiye has been hit by a prolonged drought affecting more than 60 percent of the soil since March, leading to thousands of fires this summer.

A total of 19 people have been killed in battle against the wildfires this year, including 10 rescue volunteers and forestry workers who died in July.

 

