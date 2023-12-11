Çanakkale Bridge honored as project of year by prestigious magazine

ANKARA
The 1915 Çanakkale Bridge project in the country’s northwest has been honored with the "Project of the Year" award by the prestigious U.S.-based Engineering News-Record (ENR), renowned in the engineering and construction sectors, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

In a written statement on Dec. 10, Uraloğlu noted that the ENR magazine's jury, known for its credibility in the sector, awarded the project after a comprehensive evaluation this month.

The minister noted that the jury members assessed various criteria, including design, construction, benefits to local communities and the industry, quality, innovation and commitment to safety.

"With a span of 2,023 meters, the 1915 Çanakkale Bridge holds the title of the world's longest suspension bridge with a central span. It previously secured the first prize in the 'World's Best Projects' competition, which ENR organized in October, recognizing the world's top engineering projects in the bridge and tunnel category. In May, it was also honored with the first prize in the 'Public-Private Partnership and Infrastructure Awards' by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe for its environmental, social contributions and contributions to the circular economy. Now, it has been recognized as the 'Project of the Year' by ENR," Uraloğlu stated.

The 1915 Çanakkale Bridge Project symbolizes a significant milestone for the centennial of the foundation of Türkiye, he added.

Uraloğlu also stressed that the "Project of the Year" awards will be presented to the winners in an online ceremony on Dec. 19.

“With this success, the bridge has now won two different awards from ENR this year, totaling 24 national and international prestigious awards,” he said.

In 2021, during the construction phase, the 1915 Çanakkale Bridge was featured in a 10-page special section in the ENR magazine, and an aerial photograph of the bridge from a height of 318 meters adorned the magazine's cover.

