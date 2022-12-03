Canada sanctions another Iran firm over drone deliveries to Russia

Canada sanctions another Iran firm over drone deliveries to Russia

OTTAWA
Canada sanctions another Iran firm over drone deliveries to Russia

Canada announced on Dec. 2 another round of sanctions against Iran, including a technology company that developed components of drones that the West says have been used by Russia to attack Ukraine.

"Canada will not stand idly by while the regime's human rights violations increase in scope and intensity against the Iranian people... (and it takes) actions that continue to threaten international peace," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.

In November, Ottawa had already sanctioned two Iranian drone makers, Shahed Aviation Industries and Qods Aviation Industries.Added in this new round were Baharestan Kish Company, which has contracted with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp to provide drone research.

Also making the Canadian sanctions list was Safiran Airport Services for having "coordinated Russian military flights between Iran and Russia, through which the Iranian regime transferred lethal Iranian-made Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to Russia," said the statement.

The United States had already taken measures against both companies.Ottawa also sanctioned the ultra-conservative Revolutionary Guards-linked daily Javan, accused of disseminating "anti-Semitic messaging and the Iranian regime's propaganda."Brigadier-general Morteza Talaei, senior judge Ali Ghanaatkar Mavardiani, and security forces commander Hassan Karami were slapped with sanctions too.

TÜRKIYE Turkish president, UK premier discuss steps to enhance ties

Turkish president, UK premier discuss steps to enhance ties
MOST POPULAR

  1. UK show lifts the lid on COVID vaccine race

    UK show lifts the lid on COVID vaccine race

  2. Musk kicks Kanye West off Twitter for ‘incitement to violence’

    Musk kicks Kanye West off Twitter for ‘incitement to violence’

  3. Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront

    Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront

  4. Brexit ramps up UK food bills: study

    Brexit ramps up UK food bills: study

  5. IMF chief warns of bigger chance world growth slows below 2 percent

    IMF chief warns of bigger chance world growth slows below 2 percent
Recommended
Biden signs emergency law forcing US rail unions to accept wages deal

Biden signs emergency law forcing US rail unions to accept wages deal
Macron has clear and honest talk with Musk in New Orleans

Macron has 'clear and honest' talk with Musk in New Orleans
G7, EU agree oil price cap to reduce Russia war funding

G7, EU agree oil price cap to reduce Russia war funding
US, South Korea and Japan impose fresh sanctions on North Korea

US, South Korea and Japan impose fresh sanctions on North Korea
Up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russian invasion: Zelensky aide

Up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russian invasion: Zelensky aide
Prosecutor: Donald Trump knew about execs tax fraud scheme

Prosecutor: Donald Trump knew about exec's tax fraud scheme
WORLD Canada sanctions another Iran firm over drone deliveries to Russia

Canada sanctions another Iran firm over drone deliveries to Russia

Canada announced on Dec. 2 another round of sanctions against Iran, including a technology company that developed components of drones that the West says have been used by Russia to attack Ukraine.
ECONOMY Minimum wage commission to meet next week

Minimum wage commission to meet next week

The parties involved in discussions on the minimum wage that will take effect in 2023 will hold their first formal meeting on Dec. 7.
SPORTS Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

The court has arrested the assailant involved in the tragic incident of the Nov. 27 İzmir derby for injuring a goalkeeper over the charge of “homicidal attempt,” considering the corner pole used by the assailant a “fatal weapon.”