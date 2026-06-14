Canada, Ireland agree new framework to boost trade, investment

DUBLIN

Canada and Ireland agreed on June 13 to deepen cooperation on trade, investment, security, and technology, following talks between Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Dublin.

In a joint statement, the two leaders said the framework would help “deepen bilateral cooperation, strengthen economic resilience, enhance long-term competitiveness, and advance shared strategic interests.”

The agreement comes ahead of Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the EU, which begins on July 1.

The two countries pledged to expand trade and investment, strengthen cooperation on economic security and supply chains, and support implementation of the Canada-EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

They also agreed to launch annual consultations between their foreign ministries and increase cooperation between the Canadian Armed Forces and the Irish Defense Forces, including on maritime security training.

The statement highlighted plans for closer cooperation on artificial intelligence and research, including support for “trustworthy AI systems grounded in shared democratic values.”

Carney and Martin also reaffirmed support for Ukraine and pledged to continue working together in support of peace and stability in the Middle East.

The leaders described the commitments as a “practical, forward-looking, and action-oriented framework” for stronger bilateral

cooperation.