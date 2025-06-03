Camping demand surges ahead of summer, Eid break

ISTANBUL

With the summer season and Eid al-Adha holiday approaching, demand for tent and caravan camping is gaining momentum across the country, particularly among holidaymakers seeking an alternative to hotel stays and a chance to connect with nature.

As high hotel prices push travelers to seek budget-friendly vacation options, many are choosing campsites, particularly in coastal regions like the Aegean and the Mediterranean.

Families and groups of friends looking to enjoy scenic landscapes while staying close to nature are increasingly opting for tents and caravans for their getaways.

Campsites are ramping up preparations to meet the growing demand, offering a range of facilities and services to accommodate the needs of campers.

Ahmet Fazlıoğlu, head of the Caravan Manufacturers and Suppliers Association, noted that the summer season accounts for a significant portion of annual revenue in the caravan sector.

Rather than staying in one place, holidaymakers want the freedom to travel wherever and whenever they want, according to Fazlıoğlu.

“We’re seeing strong growth across Türkiye in both caravan sales and rental services. With growing interest in individual, nature-focused vacations, we expect the 2025 season to bring a notable surge in demand.”

He added that caravanning appeals to a wide range of people, from young adults in their late 20s and 30s seeking an escape from city life to families with children and retirees over 50 looking for a quieter, more self-sufficient travel experience.

“A caravan holiday can significantly reduce accommodation and food costs compared to traditional vacations,” Fazlıoğlu noted. “For a mid-range pull caravan that accommodates three to four people, the daily rental price ranges from 1,500 to 2,500 Turkish Liras ($38.26 to $63.76).”

Uğur Burhan, manager of a tent campsite in the Menderes district of İzmir, said reservations have picked up considerably ahead of the Eid holiday.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the two main Islamic holidays, alongside Eid al-Fitr. This year’s celebrations will begin on June 6 and will continue until June 9 in the country, coinciding with the arrival of summer.

“We’re also seeing strong demand for caravans and apart-style rooms [in addition to tents]. Despite the short holiday period and the fact that schools are still open, we are very pleased with the level of interest,” Burhan said.

The campsite currently hosts around 400 tents, 70 caravans and 15 self-contained apartment units, all of which are fully booked.

During the holiday period, tent prices range from 500 to 900 liras ($12.75 to $22.96) per night, depending on the location (seaside or forest) at the site, while caravan stays range from 700 to 1,100 liras ($17.85 to $28.06).