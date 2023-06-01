Campaigners want ingredients on wine bottle

Campaigners want ingredients on wine bottle

PARIS
Campaigners want ingredients on wine bottle

European wines are finally being forced to reveal their ingredients to customers, but only on a website - not on the bottle. Environmental campaigners are unimpressed.

Wine can contain a wide array of additives to control taste, strength and appearance: sulfur, sugar, egg white, dried fish bladders, enzymes from a pig or cow pancreas, and a range of chemical compounds.

While most of the food and drink sector has been forced to print ingredients and nutritional information on packaging for decades, the alcohol sector has long had a special exemption.

In 2017, the European Commission concluded there was no "objective grounds" for this exception, and new rules, which come into force on Dec. 8, require wines to reveal their contents.

But there is a twist. The wine industry was allowed to come up with their own method of doing so and it decided to give vineyards the option of using QR codes that link to a website, thus keeping the ingredients off the bottles.

An activist group, the Transparency for Organic World Association (TOWA), said this is unworkable. "Can you really imagine getting out your smartphone in the supermarket and scanning several QR codes to compare the additives in wines, and remembering them all to make your choice?" said Olivier Paul-Morandini of TOWA.

The wine industry claims that it cannot be treated like other foodstuffs.

"Wine does not follow a recipe. The grape evolves in function of the sun, of climatic conditions... the ingredients are not the same from one harvest to another," said Ignacio Sanchez Recarte, of the Comite Europeen des Entreprises Vins (CEEV) , which represents the industry in Brussels.

The CEEV said digital labelling is the only realistic way to get all the EU's winemakers onboard (there were 2.2 million in 2020, according to Eurostat). It also means the ingredients are automatically translated into all EU languages.

"The Commission understood the need to provide a level of flexibility that will allow companies to communicate this information in a way that will not disrupt the way we trade," said Recarte.

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan urges Serbian, Kosovar leaders for dialogue

Erdoğan urges Serbian, Kosovar leaders for dialogue
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan urges Serbian, Kosovar leaders for dialogue

    Erdoğan urges Serbian, Kosovar leaders for dialogue

  2. In Moldova, Europe bids to show Putin united front

    In Moldova, Europe bids to show Putin united front

  3. NATO chief to visit Ankara in 'near future' to push Sweden membership

    NATO chief to visit Ankara in 'near future' to push Sweden membership

  4. Fresh Russian bombardment of Kiev kills at least 3 people, wounds others

    Fresh Russian bombardment of Kiev kills at least 3 people, wounds others

  5. Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal now goes to Senate

    Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal now goes to Senate
Recommended
Istanbul Music Festival to mark 100th year of Republic

Istanbul Music Festival to mark 100th year of Republic
Rebuilding Notre Dames roof transports workers back to Middle Ages

Rebuilding Notre Dame's roof transports workers back to Middle Ages
HBO estimates 2.9 million watched Succession finale

HBO estimates 2.9 million watched 'Succession' finale
Manowar at KüçükÇiftlik Park

Manowar at KüçükÇiftlik Park
Iraqs Christians fight to save threatened ancient language

Iraq's Christians fight to save threatened ancient language
Being a virtuoso is a gift: Antonio Rey

Being a virtuoso is a gift: Antonio Rey

WORLD In Moldova, Europe bids to show Putin united front

In Moldova, Europe bids to show Putin united front

European leaders meet Thursday at a summit held on one of the most vulnerable points on the continent's strategic frontline, in a show of diplomatic force designed to pressure Moscow.

ECONOMY Australian casino group to pay $290 mln fine

Australian casino group to pay $290 mln fine

Australia’s Crown Resorts has agreed to pay a civil penalty of Aus$450 million ($290 million) for breaches of anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing legislation at two of its casinos.

SPORTS Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Turkish giant Galatasaray has claimed its 23rd Turkish Süper Lig title on night of May 30 with a 4-1 win over Ankaragücü in its penultimate match of the season, with a double from Mauro Icardi and further goals from Barış Alper Yılmaz and Sergio Oliveira.