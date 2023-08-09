Çamlıca Tower welcomes 1.19 mln visitors in 2023: Minister

Istanbul's Çamlıca Tower, known as the tallest structure in the city, has welcomed over 1.19 million visitors this year, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

Minister Uraloğlu stated that Çamlıca Tower has recently become the center of attention in the metropolitan.

Emphasizing that the number of people visiting Çamlıca Tower was 788,241 people as of the end of August last year, the minister said that the number of visitors flocking to the tower is gradually increasing, marking an increase of 407,759 more people compared to the same month of 2022.

“The recent visitor count of the tower has now reached 1.19 million. The tower is gaining more and more importance as an international touristic attraction center. Thirty-five percent of our visitors are foreign tourists,” Uraloğlu added.

At a height of 369 meters and located 587 meters above sea level, Çamlıca Tower, the tallest tower in Europe, was opened by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on May 29, 2021.

Offering panoramic views of the city's skyline, historical landmarks and natural beauties, Çamlıca Tower continues to be the center of attention not only for Istanbulites but also for thousands of foreign tourists visiting the city.

Visitors can enjoy a pleasant time in the tower in addition to taking in the unique view of Istanbul by watching the multidimensional movie Seyyah 360 about the metropolitan, and visiting the interactive theme park Hedef Moon, which allows guests to virtually explore the moon's shadowy surface.

With interactive areas and panoramic views of Istanbul, the average visit time of tourists at Çamlıca Tower has reached one to one-and-a-half hours in the last six months.

