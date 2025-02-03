Calligrapher and painter Etem Çalışkan dies at 97

ISTANBUL

Etem Çalışkan, well known Turkish calligrapher and painter who was honored with the Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Award, has passed away at the age of 97.

The Board of Directors of the Turkish Journalists' Association (TGC) made the announcement in a statement, saying: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Etem Çalışkan, one of Türkiye’s most distinguished calligraphers, who dedicated many years to journalism and played a role in stylizing Atatürk’s signature and inscribing the tablets at his mausoleum [Anıtkabir]. We extend our sympathies to his family and the press community.”

Born in 1928 in the village of Göçük, Tarsus, Çalışkan graduated from Mersin High School before continuing his higher education at the Istanbul State Academy of Fine Arts, specializing in poster design.

As a student, he worked under renowned figures such as calligrapher Emin Barın, graphic designer Namık Bayık and painter Sabri Berker. During his studies, he assisted Emin Barın in the inscription work at Anıtkabir, a contribution he later described as “a lifelong source of pride.”

Çalışkan gained widespread recognition for transcribing Atatürk’s Address to the Youth and the Turkish National Anthem for textbooks. He was also the artist behind the famous portrait of Atatürk.

Çalışkan ventured into journalism in 1954 while still a student. He began working as a calligrapher and illustrator for Yeni Sabah and later contributed to publications such as Zafer and Öncü in Ankara, as well as Hareket, Dünya, Akşam, Milliyet and Hürriyet in Istanbul. He retired in 1982.

Following his retirement, he continued his artistic pursuits, preparing the Great Turkish Figures series for Milliyet and the Divan of Yunus Emre for Sabah. In 1981, he designed the commemorative silver and gold coins issued for Atatürk’s 100th birthday.

Throughout his career, he also created visual works such as certificates of appreciation, diplomas and medals. One of his most notable contributions came in 1969, when he stylized Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s signature beneath his portrait for Milliyet’s special Nov. 10 edition.

Reflecting on this work during an interview, he once said: "The portrait alone felt incomplete. To make the composition more dynamic, I added this signature, ensuring it remained true to Atatürk’s handwriting."

"My work is structured yet unbound by rules — it is a form of freedom. Art cannot be confined. I will work until my last breath because working is the key to paradise. Every person has talent, but being an artist requires more than that. Art is about creation. Think of figures like Aşık Veysel or Beethoven — one was blind, the other deaf, yet they created masterpieces. That is the essence of art. Above all, one must love — love people, young and old alike. And just as important as love is honest, dedicated work."

Çalışkan also designed a series of stamps for the PTT General Directorate, depicting the 16 historic Turkish states represented by the stars in the Presidential Seal. In 1990, he contributed to cultural heritage by producing a handwritten Yunus Emre Album for the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

He also handwrote Atatürk’s Nutuk, originally delivered in October 1927 at the Republican People’s Party Congress. This 17-volume manuscript was published by the Culture and Tourism Ministry and is now preserved at Başkent University’s Abdülrahim Tuncay Atatürk Museum.

Çalışkan received the Burhan Felek Press Service Award from the Turkish Journalists' Association in 2005. In 2021, he was honored with the Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Award.