Cairo: Timeless tapestry of history and modernity

Ataberk Ergin - CAIRO

Cairo, the capital and largest city of Egypt, home to over 25 percent of the country’s population, is a vibrant metropolis blending ancient history, Islamic heritage, and modern energy. It serves as the political, economic, and cultural heart of the country, celebrated for its rich architecture, ancient wonders, and bustling city life.

Cairo's origins date back to 3000 B.C., with the establishment of Memphis, the ancient capital of Egypt. The city, as it is known today, began to take shape in 969 A.D. under the Fatimid dynasty, who named it "Al-Qahira" or "The Victorious." Successive rulers, including the Ayyubids, Mamluks and Ottomans, added layers of history, building mosques, madrasas and monuments that reflect Islamic architectural grandeur.

Cairo boasts two UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Coptic Cairo, a testament to its Islamic past, and Memphis and its Necropolis, home to the iconic Giza pyramids. The city's medieval heart, marked by mosques, fountains and madrasas, showcases its role as a major center of Islamic culture.

Symbol of Egypt: Pyramids

The Pyramids of Giza, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, stand as Cairo’s most famous landmarks. The Great Pyramid, built for Pharaoh Khufu around 2550 B.C., remains the largest and most intact of the trio. Nearby, the enigmatic Sphinx continues to fascinate visitors with its 4,500-year-old gaze. However, unlike the pyramids, most of the statues have been under the sand for many years. In fact, engravings from the old years show only its head exposed.

The guides explained that all the pyramids were originally constructed as smooth, flat triangular prisms using limestone and capped with golden tops. However, due to destruction and looting by later intruders, these caps were lost, and the pyramids' smooth surfaces were damaged. You need an extra ticket to enter the pyramids and you are not allowed to climb on top of the structures.

Visitors to the site can explore the area by foot, camel, or horse. Local guides, many offering their services in multiple languages, enhance the experience with historical insights.

Meanwhile, Hassan, a Palestinian guide at the pyramids, shared harrowing tales of his escape from Gaza, reflecting the region’s modern struggles alongside its ancient splendor.

“Now the gates are closed and many of our remaining close relatives have died, we couldn't have escaped if we didn't have $5,000 and we had to bribe the companies that brought us $1,000,” Hassan said.

Museums of Cairo: Windows into the past

The Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square houses over 120,000 artifacts, including treasures from Tutankhamun’s tomb and ancient papyrus scripts. Among these are items that illuminate the history of Ancient Egypt, such as the largest papyrus written in Hieratic script. The newly built Grand Egyptian Museum further elevates the city’s status as a hub of historical preservation, with exhibits such as Khufu’s solar boat and the entire collection of Tutankhamun.

Islamic Cairo is also home to the Museum of Islamic Art, which showcases centuries of Islamic civilization, including manuscripts, coins and intricately designed artifacts. A visit reveals Islam’s contributions to science, art and culture, dispelling common stereotypes about the religion’s historical significance.

An interesting note is that in 2014, a car bomb attack on the police station across the road damaged 30 percent of the artifacts in the museum. The restored artifacts are displayed with a special sign.

The museum also exhibits swords made for the Ottoman sultans Suleiman the Magnificent and Mehmet the Conqueror.

The Qalawun Complex, built in the 13th century, stands as a testament to the Mamluk era’s architectural prowess. Its mausoleum, madrasa and hospital blend Ottoman and Mamluk styles, reflecting the confluence of two great Islamic empires.

The most significant aspect of the madrasa is that, in addition to being oriented toward a single sect, it served as a school for the four different interpretations of the Ahl al-Sunnah sect of Islam and, when necessary, functioned as a court of law. The teachings of the four sects are conducted in four rooms of the same size spread over four sides of a building with a courtyard.

The site’s sophisticated sound system in the mausoleum and its hospital’s use of water therapy highlight the era’s advanced engineering and medical practices.

Meanwhile, Coptic Cairo reveals Egypt’s deep Christian heritage, with landmarks such as the Hanging Church and the Coptic Museum.

The church is among the oldest in Cairo and is dedicated to the Virgin Mary. In this church, visitors can marvel at vivid mosaics, ivory carvings and frescoes that showcase the artistry of Egypt’s Christian community.

The museum houses over 16,000 artifacts, including the Nag Hammadi Library, a collection of early Christian texts. These manuscripts offer unique insights into early Christian theology and mysticism.

For a taste of Cairo’s bustling present, Khan El Khalili Bazaar offers a sensory feast. Established over 600 years ago, this iconic marketplace teems with vibrant stalls selling everything from handmade jewelry to traditional clothing. Visitors can also relax at the Najib Mahfouz Coffee Shop, a tribute to Egypt’s Nobel laureate author.

Turkish Influence in Cairo

Turkish cultural imprints are evident in landmarks like the Mehmet Ali Pasha Mosque, an Ottoman architectural masterpiece and the Ibn Tulun Mosque, one of Cairo’s oldest Islamic monuments.

Every person who hears something about Türkiye in Egypt says the name of the famous former soccer player “Hasan Şaş” as a reflex.

Equally surprising is the high number of Turkish language students in Egypt. Kerim, a senior Turkish Language and Literature student at Cairo University, was fluent in Turkish and said he practiced it with Turkish tourists.

Muhammed, the taxi driver, said that his daughter, who was studying at the Faculty of Medicine, had watched over a hundred Turkish TV series. In slightly accented Turkish, he mentioned that his favorite TV series was "Fatmagül'ün Suçu Ne?". Turkish series are very popular in Egypt. Even in random conversations, people who hear something about Türkiye immediately start naming the names of the series and the characters.

Amidst its historical wonders, Cairo’s chaotic energy is palpable. Tahrir Square, a symbol of the Arab Spring in Egypt, typifies the city’s fast-paced life. Drivers rely on honking as a form of communication, adding to the cacophony. Despite the frenzy, the city’s vibrancy draws millions each year, eager to experience its unique blend of old and new.

Cairo’s unparalleled blend of history, culture and modernity continues to captivate the world. Whether exploring its ancient pyramids, wandering through its medieval streets, or immersing oneself in its bustling bazaars, Cairo offers a journey like no other — one where the past and present harmoniously coexist.