Cağaloğlu revives its publishing legacy

ISTANBUL

Cağaloğlu, a neighborhood long regarded as the symbolic heart of Turkish publishing from the Ottoman era to the present, is preparing to relive its vibrant literary days through the “Cağaloğlu Bookshops Street” project.

Once home to countless printing houses, magazines and publishing houses, Cağaloğlu aims to once again become a hub of culture and literature, filled with the scent of ink and the sound of book conversations.

The project, carried out by the Fatih Municipality, will officially open on Nov. 15. Following the launch, the street will host not only publishing houses but also literary events, book signings and author talks, making it one of Istanbul’s new meeting points for book lovers.

Fatih Mayor Mehmet Ergün Turan told state-run Anadolu Agency that the “Bookshops Street” had been a dream project for nearly 10 years. The area covering Şengül Hanım Street and Küçük Street has long been home to publishers and book distributors since the days of Babıali, he said.

He said that the venues are strictly reserved for book sales only, with no allowance for souvenirs or unrelated items.

“For years, this district was known only for tourist-oriented businesses, but Babıali Hill and these inns were once home to the heart of Turkish media and literature. High rents drove many publishers away, but now, even with just 12 shops, we are restoring that spirit to Cağaloğlu.”

Turan added that interest from the publishing community has been overwhelming. “Even if we had 32 shops, we could fill them all today,” he said.

As part of the project, the municipality will also open a café called Kahvehane, where writers and readers can meet for literary events and discussions.

Inviting everyone to the street’s opening, Turan said: “I believe this place will remain in the memories of everyone who visits, not only locals but also book lovers from around the world. We have restored the area to its original function, and that’s what true revival means. I’m proud to be part of it.”